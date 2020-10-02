Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting White House for Amy Coney Barrett event

According to a report from Jack Jenkins of the Religion News Service, Father John Jenkins, who is Notre Dame’s president has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House function announcing the nomination Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Jenkins of RNS, the school president was criticized after the event for not wearing a mask and for shaking hands all around during the ceremony.

In a statement sent out from the university, the school president reportedly discovered he had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus, chose to have himself tested, and discovered he also had the infection.

According to the report, which is still being updated, it is not known if Jenkins was infected when he attended the meeting.

The Notre Dame school official joins a long line of people who have had dealings with the White House who have tested positive, including Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and White House senior adviser Hope Hicks.

On Friday morning, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS has tweeted the Barrett tested negative.

White House: Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested NEGATIVE for COVID. She was with the President last on Saturday when she was nominated. She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 2, 2020

You can see Jenkins’ tweet below:

BREAKING: Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins, who was at the WH SCOTUS announcement on Saturday and was criticized for not wearing a mask and shaking hands, has tested positive for COVID-19. This was just sent out to the campus. Unclear if he had it during the WH event. pic.twitter.com/2cR4eaVMzb — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 2, 2020