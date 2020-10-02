Quantcast
Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting White House for Amy Coney Barrett event

Published

1 min ago

on

Father John Jenkins, Amy Coney Barrett _ images via Notre Dame website

According to a report from Jack Jenkins of the Religion News Service, Father John Jenkins, who is Notre Dame’s president has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House function announcing the nomination Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Jenkins of RNS, the school president was criticized after the event for not wearing a mask and for shaking hands all around during the ceremony.

In a statement sent out from the university, the school president reportedly discovered he had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus, chose to have himself tested, and discovered he also had the infection.

According to the report, which is still being updated, it is not known if Jenkins was infected when he attended the meeting.

The Notre Dame school official joins a long line of people who have had dealings with the White House who have tested positive, including Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and White House senior adviser Hope Hicks.

On Friday morning, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS has tweeted the Barrett tested negative.

You can see Jenkins’ tweet below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
