‘Our candidate is sick’: Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis dismays Russian state media
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Russian media expert Julia Davis, hosts on the Kremlin-controlled media are reacting badly to news that Donald Trump has been hospitalized after contracting the COVIUD-19 virus, with one commentator calling the U.S. president, “our candidate.”
The report states, ” Discussing Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Evgeny Popov, the host of Russian state media news talk show 60 Minutes, said, ‘Our candidate got sick.’ His co-host Olga Skabeeva reminded the viewers that Trump is in a high-risk group, due to being elderly and overweight. Referring to former Vice President Joe Biden, Popov added, ‘The other one may get sick too.'”
Davis said commentary also included condolences to the president who was taken to Walter Reed Hospital late Friday, and that Popov and Skabeeva also commented that the Democrats were “celebrating” Trump’s health woes, only to have reporter Denis Davydov in the U.S. point out that “Trump’s Twitter mentions are filled with messages of support,” to which Popov shot back, “Those are just the Russian bots.”
Davis adds that Deputy of the State Duma Aleksey Zhuravlyov remarked, “I’m glad that COVID got involved in the presidential race and it will most likely win. Not Joe Biden or Trump, but COVID will win,” leading Popov to suggest, “So we’ve been interfering and interfering, but all of that was for naught?”
The Daily Beast report concluded on a chilling note, with Davis writing, “Russian state media outlet RT published a cartoon image of U.S. President Donald J. Trump in a coffin, after the image made the rounds on the internet. Pondering about the worst case scenario, 60 Minutes described the unfolding situation in the United States as ‘the perfect storm.’ Popov speculated that President Trump had infected the U.S. government in its entirety and cheerfully expressed Russia’s readiness to take control over America’s nuclear button.”
GOP lawmaker Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19: report
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox News is reporting on Saturday morning.
Johnson joins fellow Republican Senators Mike Lee (UT) and Thom Tillis (NC) on the sick list, with Fox reporting the senator "... was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms."
Johnson recently headed up an investigation into Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden's son Hunter.
Steve Schmidt: ‘Fear and panic’ in Trump campaign with staffers ‘terrified’ about the election
Summing up a day when Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center, numerous close aides to the president -- including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine -- Republican strategist Steve Schmidt said the wheels have come off the president's re-election campaign and the administration.
Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Trump for catching COVID-19 after mocking Biden over mask wearing
Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back when he weighed in on President Donald Trump's hospitalization. Although the president is reportedly battling coronavirus, Kimmel took a moment to reflect on Trump and the White House's handling of the coronavirus as he reiterated why the president has arrived at this point.
On Friday night, Kimmel acknowledged that Trump is considered "high-risk" for coronavirus as he took the moment as an opportunity to highlight the contradiction in Trump's war on Obamacare and pre-existing conditions.
Although the president is receiving top-notch health care at Walter Reed Medical Center, most Americans would not be so fortunate if Trump manages to strike down Obamacare and change laws regarding insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.