Paranoid Trump compiling enemies list of conservatives who are turning on him: report

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is building up an enemies list of GOP lawmakers and other conservatives who have been critical of him as his re-election campaign staggers to the finish line, with the intent of taking revenge should he manage to pull off a victory on November 3rd.

Following a week when Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told supporters that the party is facing a “bloodbath” on November 3rd , and put the blame squarely on Trump, the Beast reports Sasse’s comments –and rumblings from other conservative lawmakers — have not gone unnoticed at the White House.

According to the report, the president is being fed a daily diet of clips and quotes from GOP lawmakers and conservative commentators who are not backing him one hundred percent and will seek revenge one way or another when given the chance.

“Two individuals who have spoken to Trump say the president has expressed suspicion that members of his own party believe he will be defeated by Joe Biden. That sense of paranoia has been fed by the president’s aides and confidants, who have flagged recent news coverage for him of Republican politicians either openly criticizing his conduct or trying to distance themselves from a possible electoral bloodbath,” the report states before adding that one of their sources claimed, “[The president] said something to the effect of: if you’re backing away from him now, don’t bother coming back for a favor when he wins.”

According to the Beast, Trump’s growing enemies list is not limited to members of Congress who are distancing themselves from the president, with the report stating, “…those signaling that they’re ready to jump ship do include some major players in conservative politics. One of the president’s most powerful and influential confidants, billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been telling associates that he thinks Biden will win in a landslide.”

The report goes on to note that the president is likely to go after some of his own campaign officials by accusing them of mismanaging his re-election bid.

“Within the broad universe of GOP operatives working to re-elect the president, blame casting has already begun for the state of the campaign. One senior Republican official who has consulted with the campaign said that while staff were still confident that the president could win, they were also increasingly alarmed by—what the official described as—the “gross incompetence with how things were being spent,” the report states.

“I think there is a reality where this is what happens in a campaign. This is the point where people start to figure out who takes the fault,” that same official added. “There is no question that [former campaign manager] Brad [Parscale] will take a large part of it because that is easy. But anyone with a brain who looks back at this will point to Jared [Kushner]. Jared can’t be both the mastermind and blameless.”

You can read more here.