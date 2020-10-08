Police in armed standoff with suspect involved in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

Law enforcement officials are currently involved in a standoff that’s related to the militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Local news station WLNS reports that the standoff is occurring in the township of Munith, Michigan, and involves State Police, Federal Law enforcement, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s department.

BREAKING: We are now hearing reports that there's a standoff in Munith related to the kidnapping plot. @kellanbuddy will be on the scene shortly. — Christiana Ford (@christianaford_) October 8, 2020

Residents living in the neighborhood where the standoff is occurring tell WLNS that the standoff with law enforcement began early this morning.

The FBI revealed on Thursday that it thwarted a plot by right-wing militants to kidnap Whitmer and then violently overthrow the state’s government. Six men have been charged for their role in the plot and have been identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.