Police in armed standoff with suspect involved in Michigan governor kidnapping plot

Published

25 mins ago

on

Police Tape (AFP)

Law enforcement officials are currently involved in a standoff that’s related to the militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Local news station WLNS reports that the standoff is occurring in the township of Munith, Michigan, and involves State Police, Federal Law enforcement, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s department.

Residents living in the neighborhood where the standoff is occurring tell WLNS that the standoff with law enforcement began early this morning.

The FBI revealed on Thursday that it thwarted a plot by right-wing militants to kidnap Whitmer and then violently overthrow the state’s government. Six men have been charged for their role in the plot and have been identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.


Bill Barr insisted he was unaware of threats against Michigan governor — as FBI was unraveling kidnap plot

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr insisted in July that he was unaware of violent threats against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, even as the FBI was working to investigate a kidnapping plot against her.

The FBI broke up what agents described as a violent plot to kidnap Whitmer and put her on "trial" for treason ahead of the Nov. 3 election, which the bureau had been investigating since spring, reported The Detroit News.

WATCH: Trump supporter shoots gun at semi-truck during road rage confrontation on Ohio freeway

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

A video has emerged showing a freeway confrontation between a semi truck driver and a Trump parade participant in Hilliard, Ohio, CDL Life reports.

"Police say that they received a call from an unnamed semi truck driver reporting that a man in a black pickup truck had opened fire on his truck while the two were driving on the freeway. The pickup driver, fifty-eight year old Todd Crawford, turned himself into police after the shooting. No one was injured.

Mitch McConnell says he hasn’t been to the White House because of how they handle COVID

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw the White House under the bus Thursday when he explained the reason that he didn't feel comfortable going to the White House for any events.

“I haven’t actually been to the White House since August the 6th. Because my impression was that their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I suggested that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.

The White House wasn't implementing mask mandates and clearly was unable to protect the president from getting the coronavirus along with the rest of the White House staff. As of Wednesday evening, a whopping 34 people had contracted COVID-19 from contact with the White House and the president. Thus far two people have been hospitalized, the president and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who helped Trump with debate prep.

