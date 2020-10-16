‘Pour one out for the poor rich lady’: Conservative ridicules ‘classless’ Kelly Loeffler’s flailing campaign

Under a Bulwark headline that left no question where she stood, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter ridiculed Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s staggering campaign to hold onto the seat she was appointed to, saying the Georgia Republican is embarrassing herself.

Under the heading, “Kelly Loeffler: Lifestyles of the Rich and Classless,” Carpenter — who once wrote speeches for far-right Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — said Loeffler is a wealthy woman posing as a fake populist and — based on her polling numbers — few voters are buying it.

Pointing out that Loeffler is locked in a three-person race with fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins (GA) and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock — and a host of marginal candidates — Carpenter notes that, should no candidate get 50 percent of the votes on November 3rd, the top two will move to a run-off in January.

And that could be a problem for Loeffler.

Noting that Loeffler is worth approximately $500 million dollars and is married to Jeffrey Sprecher, the chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, Carpenter wrote that she has attached herself to the hip of Donald Trump, amplifying his wildest comments in the hopes his fans will ignore accusations of insider stock trading in much the same way they ignore the president’s transgressions and flock to her

“Once upon a time—back before she spent her days and nights trafficking in conspiracies and hob-nobbing with dangerous cranks—Loeffler was supposed to be Republican savior-ess who would help the GOP win back college-educated suburban women,” Carpenter wrote before adding, “Just a few months into the job she was conducting herself like a true Republican senator: Endlessly puffing up Trump, catering to alt-right shitposters, and churning out stupid memes. All in an attempt to convince the base that she, not the arch-conservative Navy Chaplain-turned Tea Partier-turned Trump crusader Doug Collins, was the real conservative.”

As the columnist notes, Loeffler still has yet to break away from Collins — both sitting the 20’s in the polls while Warnock is in the mid-40s — and so she has taken to embracing QAnon support in a desperate attempt to rope in fringe voters, with the columnist writing, “Loeffler remains stuck in the low 20s, defined by her money and her desperate attempts to pretend that she’s the real Trumpkin. As a result, her campaign resembles something that a bunch of flailing consultants compiled from scraps of Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show.”



“Her shamelessness gets even better, or worse, depending on how you look at it,” Carpenter wrote. “Today, Loeffler probably only has an even-money chance to hold onto her seat. She’s within the margin of error against Collins. If she finishes second, it’s possible that the Senate majority could hinge on her January runoff against Warnock,” she continued, adding that should she end up in a run-off with Warnock, she might meet the same fate awaiting bedeviling Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) who who is being badly outraised by his Democratic opponent.

“If the money that has poured into South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison’s Senate campaign for the purpose of taking out Trump’s golf caddy Lindsey Graham is any indication, Warnock would be exceptionally well funded,” Carpenter warned before acidly writing, “It’s entirely possible that Loeffler could spend many more of her millions, only to lose it all come 2021. And what would happen then? Loeffler would be forced to retreat to her $10.5 million, 15,000-square-foot mansion. Pour one out for the poor rich lady.”

The columnist concluded, “If the Age of Trump is about anything, it’s about the triumph of plutocratic faux populism in the Republican party.

Kelly Loeffler has made herself into a real fake populist. She is Trump’s true heir. They’re political fam now, their fates inextricably tied. She wanted this.”

You can read more here.