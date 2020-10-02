‘Rank irresponsibility’: Ex-Trump official slams president for letting COVID spread in White House
Appearing on CNN early Friday morning, hours after Donald Trump announced to the world that he has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus, former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci hammered the president for taking the coronavirus lightly, saying he is now paying the consequences for his words and actions.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Scaramucci expressed his best wishes to the president and first lady Melania Trump as they both deal with the infection, before calling out the president and labeling him “incompetent.”
‘The first thing I want to say is I wish all of them a speedy recovery, I think we all do,” he began. “It’s a tragedy what’s going on many terms of the pandemic, but John, it’s irresponsible. and you don’t even know if Hope [Hicks] got it first. She could be the fall person and then the president does the news drop at 1:00 AM to try to deflect what’s going on with his personal health.”
“We don’t even know what’s going on because of all the lies,” he continued. “But here’s the thing that’s so irresponsible: he’s going to Minnesota, knowing that Hope had it. He’s going to New Jersey, knowing that Hope had it. The White House press secretary [Kayleigh McEnany] –unmasked — is giving a press conference. Nobody in the Congress is being notified and so this is just rank irresponsibility and it’s rank incompetence.”
“And let’s just stipulate, he’s lied about the science for six months, couldn’t protect himself or his family, so how is he going to protect the American people going forward?” He added.
Watch below:
