Regretful Trump voters feel betrayed after factory closure: ‘Maybe he’s not such a good businessman’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald J. Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Maryland, en route Ohio. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Some voters in northeastern Ohio regret backing President Donald Trump four years ago, and don’t plan on repeating their mistake on Nov. 3.

Trump assured voters he would restore the strength of American manufacturing, and he promised to bring back jobs sent overseas by U.S. corporations — but neither of those things has happened, reported The Guardian.

“Maybe he’s not such a good businessman,” said Trisha Amato, who manages the “transition center” for the General Motors plant in Lordstown that put 1,700 employees out of work since November 2018. “He doesn’t understand where the blue-collar workers are coming from. I don’t think any of the big politicians understand that. Trump, especially, doesn’t understand what it is to struggle.”

Amato backed the president in 2016, but she and other Trump-backing workers who lost their jobs at the plant are “angry” that he broke the promises he made in his campaign and during a July 2017 speech at the since-closed plant.

“After he was elected, he really opened his mouth,” Amato said. “He started tweeting and saying things that I feel are crazy. He doesn’t know when to stop.”

“I feel like I’m living in a reality TV show,” she added. “Trump, he’s a clown.”

Amato was already moving away from Trump when he attacked her local union head, Dave Green, in a March 2019 tweet, and she’s probably going to vote for Joe Biden after watching the president mishandle the coronavirus despite her reservations about the Democrat’s age.

“I’m leaning in that direction,” Amato said. “These guys who are in their 70s are just so out of touch with a whole different generation. I’d back Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] in a heartbeat.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
