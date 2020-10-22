Quantcast
REVEALED: These 5 states pose the greatest threat of right-wing extremist violence around the elections as Trump loses more ground

Published

1 min ago

on

"Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine" at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan ( Jeff Kowalsky:AFP)

New research finds a high risk of militia activity around the elections in five states.

The research group MilitiaWatch and crisis-mapping project ACLED are warning of the potential for demonstrations or even violence in Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reported NPR.

The researchers looked at states where militia groups have held recruitment drives and training exercises, and where they’ve cultivated relationships with law enforcement and engaged in substantial protests against anti-coronavirus measures.

The potential for election-related violence has grown this year, researchers say, and online chatter has grown more frequent and threats have become more specific — such as the alleged plot to kidnap and possibly murder Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“In the conversations that I observe, the heat is higher,” said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who studies right-wing extremists online. “The vitriol is greater.”

Online extremism has grown harder to track after social media giants Facebook and Twitter have cracked down on their activities, but militia-style groups have turned to other networks to organize action if President Donald Trump loses what they believe — and he says — is a rigged election.

“There’s circulation of rumors of left-wing intervention at the polls or in the election, which has led to individuals and militia groups discussing primarily showing up armed at the polls, like to see if there’s anything suspicious or what they deem suspicious,” said Hampton Stall, MilitiaWatch founder.


Alabama lieutenant governor who attacked mask order tests positive for COVID-19

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth earlier this year attacked a statewide face mask order -- and now he's tested positive for COVID-19.

The Washington Post reports that Ainsworth announced his positive test on Wednesday and said that he would quarantine for the next two weeks.

The 39-year-old Ainsworth revealed that he got tested after a member of his Sunday school church group came down with the virus, and he says that he is currently not experiencing any symptoms from the disease.

Michael Cohen: Donald Trump family will be big trouble when the ‘IRS gets their hands on them with all of the tax evasion’

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

During a chat with MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen revealed what he really thought about the president's sons - and their financial stakes.

"That's one of the ironies here, of course, is for all of the corruption and all of the kind of pettiness and the ways in which different people's fingers have been in different troughs, that it has been bad for the Trump business, right? The Trump family business in 2020, it seems to me, is in bad shape and that itself might create its own dangers and exposure in the person who is the president of the United States," Hayes told Cohen.

Expert details the secretive ‘shadow network’ behind America’s radical right for the past 40 years

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

ANNOUNCER: Welcome to Moyers on Democracy. What is the shadow network behind the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court? Who selected and groomed her for this moment? Who’s financing the campaign to get her confirmed? Who’s counting on her to side with President Trump if he’s losing the election and wants the Supreme Court to declare him the winner? For the answers, Bill Moyers talks to journalist and investigator Anne Nelson about her book: SHADOW NETWORK: MEDIA, MONEY, AND THE SECRET HUB OF THE RADICAL RIGHT. In it, she exposes the powerful and little-known Council for National Policy, the organization behind the conservative movement of the past 40 years – from Ronald Reagan’s secret war in Central America to their success in turning the Supreme Court into the Trump Court. Ms. Nelson has received the Livingston Award for her journalism and a Guggenheim Fellowship for historical research.  Here to talk with her is Bill Moyers.

