RNC head McDaniel defends Trump’s ‘Lock them all up’ threat by whining her kids are locked out of school
Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Republican National Committee head Ronna Romney McDaniel deflected questions about Donald Trump encouraging his followers to chant “Lock her up” in reference to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) by complaining her kids are being kept out of school because of the governor’s COVID-19 shutdown.
Speaking with host George Stephanopoulos, Michigan resident Romney McDaniel was pressed about the president’s comments about the Democratic governor who was at the center of a plot by domestic terrorists to kidnap her and put on trial over her COVID-19 edicts.
“Should the president talking like that when she is facing threats like this,” the ABC host asked.
“First of all, the president and his FBI foiled this plot,” she shot back. “I think Governor Whitmer is really inappropriate to try to lay blame at the president. These were sick individuals, there was no political affiliation.”
“But he’s saying lock them all up,” Stephanopoulos reminded her.
“Because of her locking down our state,” McDaniel explained. “Let’s not take the rhetoric further. Let’s not continue to extrapolate things that were not being said.”
“My kids aren’t in school,” she complained. “She has locked us down. Open it up.”
Fox News host smears Hunter Biden: ‘Should this suggest that there’s a child pornography issue?’
Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday sought to link the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden to child pornography.
Bartiromo made the assertion about Hunter Biden in the form of a question to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI).
According to the Fox News host, someone had analyzed the handwriting of an FBI agent who served subpoenas for Hunter Biden's laptop and determined that the agent once worked on "child pornography issues."
"What is going to be coming out in the coming weeks?" Bartiromo asked. "We understand here on Sunday Morning Futures there is more to come. And there is further analysis of the subpoenas handwriting and it suggests that the subpoena was served by an FBI agent whose name is Joshua Wilson and over the last five years, he has been working on child pornography issues."
Donald Trump Jr. says dad’s ‘next move’ is to ‘break up’ FBI: ‘He has to get rid of these things’
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday called on his father to "break up" the FBI if he wins a second term.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked the president's son what his father would do if the FBI does not do his bidding by smearing the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and by preventing Democrats from increasing the use of mail-in ballots.
"We have to keep fighting," Trump replied. "We're fighting with one leg and two arms tied behind our back. You know, we don't have the mainstream media that's willing to at this point, not even just boost the other side, but literally run cover for what would arguably be the biggest corruption scheme in American political history. This is the stuff that makes Watergate look like kindergarten."
‘Dr. Johnny Bananas’: The White House is pushing a fraudulent medical petition to let COVID-19 run rampant
Having basically surrendered to the coronavirus, Republican President Donald Trump has increasingly said that he'd like to stop focusing on COVID-19 prevention measures and instead go for "herd immunity." The White House is even backing a petition signed by thousands of doctors around the world who support the idea.
The only problem: Many of the petition's signers are fake, using names like "Dr. I.P. Freely, Dr. Person Fakename and Dr. Johnny Bananas," according to TruthOut.org.