‘Roided-out babbling mania’: Trump ridiculed for all-caps demand for ‘four more years’ as revenge on Obama

President Donald Trump insisted — in all capital letters — that he was “entitled” to ask for another four-year term as repayment for a debunked conspiracy theory he revived weeks ahead of the election.

The president announced Tuesday night during a marathon Twitter spree that he had declassified documents he claims will prove a conspiracy involving President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and intelligence officials to spy on his campaign — and the next day demanded four more years.

“NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT CAUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT,” he tweeted, “IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!”

It’s not clear whether the president was seeking an unconstitutional third term, an automatic second term or simply more votes in the Nov. 3 election.

maybe he's watching fox & friends late today https://t.co/Q1zJ7AcORv pic.twitter.com/thRALNABxX — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 7, 2020

Trump thought this press conference on ISIS arrests was going to be about Obamagate pic.twitter.com/nA3afKd64i — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) October 7, 2020

The dexamethasone you’re on is giving us the best comic relief in ages. Win. — DJK (@deejayquai) October 7, 2020

Dude. This sounds like some kind of 'roided-out babbling mania. Switch to decaf? — Tom Mullaly (@wagefreedom) October 7, 2020

Sir more steroids are on their way. Don't worry about the side effects. Tweet through it. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 7, 2020

"WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS" LOL! BUT YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO GET THEM! — Zuzu Petals (@Zuzu1025) October 7, 2020

Two attempts at spelling ‘caught’ is the LEAST of your worries right now Donald. — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) October 7, 2020

Deleted. Maybe a little too much? pic.twitter.com/ydWJPqGpIV — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 7, 2020

It's good that none of us can tell if the president is having a mental breakdown or a manic response to his covid treatment or if this is his normal state. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 7, 2020

The medication you are on is causing illusions this is crazy. Nobody is trying to take over the government. You are not entitled to four more years. — Richard Jallins (@RJallins) October 7, 2020

The question is what will they give him to adjust for the crash when he ends the course of dexamethasone? — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 7, 2020

Am all for you getting four or more years in Federal housing, but just not in the White House. — Now, Back to Trump's $400,000,000 Debt. BLM!! (@rhodes_rc) October 7, 2020

I don't know of any polling that has been done on the subject, but the pool of voters who were going to vote for Biden but were all like "You know what? Trump deserves a mulligan because of the Mueller investigation" seems pretty small. https://t.co/KTBz76bs49 — Travis View (@travis_view) October 7, 2020

