‘Roided-out babbling mania’: Trump ridiculed for all-caps demand for ‘four more years’ as revenge on Obama

1 min ago

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump insisted — in all capital letters — that he was “entitled” to ask for another four-year term as repayment for a debunked conspiracy theory he revived weeks ahead of the election.

The president announced Tuesday night during a marathon Twitter spree that he had declassified documents he claims will prove a conspiracy involving President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and intelligence officials to spy on his campaign — and the next day demanded four more years.

“NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT CAUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT,” he tweeted, “IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!”

It’s not clear whether the president was seeking an unconstitutional third term, an automatic second term or simply more votes in the Nov. 3 election.

