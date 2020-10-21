Rudy Giuliani claims he was doing nothing inappropriate in Borat sequel — just tucking in his shirt

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Rudy Giuliani is denying any inappropriate conduct was occurring in his cameo appearance in the Borat sequel where he had his hands down his pants in the presence of an actress posing as a reporter.

Instead, Giuliani insisted in a radio interview with WABC, he was merely tucking in his shirt.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” said Giuliani. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

“In the scene from the film, which Giuliani likely hasn’t seen yet, he can be seen patting the actress’ backside as she helps him take his microphone off,” wrote Matt Wilstein for The Beast. “He lies down on the hotel room bed and sticks his hands into his pants to tuck in his shirt, but they remain there longer than he is suggesting in his interview. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.”

Giuliani added, “it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden who’s one of the biggest crook in the last thirty years, and since I have the courage to say that I’m the target.” In reality, this incident occurred in July, and Giuliani first started making claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop in mid-October.