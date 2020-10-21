Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani claims he was doing nothing inappropriate in Borat sequel — just tucking in his shirt

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Rudy Giuliani is denying any inappropriate conduct was occurring in his cameo appearance in the Borat sequel where he had his hands down his pants in the presence of an actress posing as a reporter.

Instead, Giuliani insisted in a radio interview with WABC, he was merely tucking in his shirt.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” said Giuliani. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the scene from the film, which Giuliani likely hasn’t seen yet, he can be seen patting the actress’ backside as she helps him take his microphone off,” wrote Matt Wilstein for The Beast. “He lies down on the hotel room bed and sticks his hands into his pants to tuck in his shirt, but they remain there longer than he is suggesting in his interview. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.”

Giuliani added, “it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden who’s one of the biggest crook in the last thirty years, and since I have the courage to say that I’m the target.” In reality, this incident occurred in July, and Giuliani first started making claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop in mid-October.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Crazy uncle’ Trump triggered by Obama — goes on Breitbart retweeting spree

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Wednesday in Philadelphia, Penn. in support of his former vice president, Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"[Trump] hasn't shown any interest in doing the work, or helping anybody but himself and his friends, or treating the presidency, like a reality show that he can use to get attention," Obama said. "And by the way, even then his TV ratings are down. So you know that upsets him. But the thing is this is not a reality show. This is reality, and the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him, proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump ‘troll’ held secret Mexico City meeting to oust South American leader — and didn’t tell Pompeo: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Bloomberg News published a bombshell report on President Donald Trump's foreign policy on Wednesday.

"An influential Trump administration official secretly met with a representative of Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Mexico City in September to try to negotiate the Venezuelan leader’s peaceful exit from power," Bloomberg reported.

"Richard Grenell, the former Acting U.S. director of National Intelligence and ambassador to Germany, and Jorge Rodriguez, a Venezuelan politician who is close to Maduro, met in the Mexican capital, according to four people familiar with the matter. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and the rest of the State Department weren’t told about the trip beforehand, according to two of the people," Bloomberg reported.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Georgia Republican mocks GOP senator: Most suburban moms are ‘still working on their first jet’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Republican Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is griping about Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed at the beginning of the year by Gov. Brian Kemp in the hope that she could draw suburban women back into the Republican Party.

But it hasn't worked that way, Ralston noted — because Loeffler's ostentatious wealth is completely unrelatable to the demographics she is supposed to target.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE