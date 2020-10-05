Rudy Giuliani suffers coughing spell while discussing his COVID test on Fox News
President Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney coughed loudly on Monday during an appearance on Fox News.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by Fox News personality Martha MacCallum.
Giuliani was a member of Trump’s debate prep team which is drawing scrutiny as a potential event that spread COVID-19 through the top echelons of GOP politics.
Giuliani coughed during the segment.
