Rudy Giuliani suffers coughing spell while discussing his COVID test on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani coughing on Fox News (screengrabs)

President Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney coughed loudly on Monday during an appearance on Fox News.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was interviewed by Fox News personality Martha MacCallum.

Giuliani was a member of Trump’s debate prep team which is drawing scrutiny as a potential event that spread COVID-19 through the top echelons of GOP politics.

Giuliani coughed during the segment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Video of Trump’s return to the White House appears to show him ‘wincing in pain’ and ‘gasping for air’: reports

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

On Monday, after President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center after days of coronavirus treatment, some observers noticed that the president appeared to still be in considerable pain as he put on a show for the cameras.

Trump appears to wince after removing his mask before giving a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kj4SdDSYVX

— The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2020

White House blockading COVID vaccine guidelines that could prevent release before the election: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that top White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are blocking FDA guidelines for the emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, taking particular issue with a provision that would make it virtually impossible for any vaccine to be available before the election.

"The Food and Drug Administration submitted the guidelines to the Office of Management and Budget for approval more than two weeks ago, but they stalled in the office of Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff," reported Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland. "Their approval is now seen as highly unlikely."

Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask - endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up - the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.

"President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic," Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN's Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.

On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

