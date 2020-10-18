SNL mocks racists with ‘5-Hour Empathy’ drink to help understand Black Lives Matter movement

From the creators of “5-Hour Energy” comes “5-Hour Empathy,” a special tincture that will help white Americans understand centuries of systemic racism experienced by people of color.
The hilarious fake commercial on “Saturday Night Life” this week perfectly captured the moment a man was faced with the option to truly understand the pain, anxiety and fear millions face every day.
“How can I help when I don’t even understand what some people in this country go through every day?” the white guy asked. “I wish there were an easier way.”
That’s when he was given the option to know and understand it all.
“Wow. All that in one little bottle?” the white guy asked.
“That’s right,” the announcer said.
“That’s great!” the white guy responded.
“So — are you going to try it?” the announcer asked.
“Uh — try — uh — what? The stuff?” the white guy asked.
“Yeah. The stuff I just told you about,” the announcer said.
Ultimately the white guy decided to jump out of the window instead of drinking “5-Hour Empathy.”
See the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.