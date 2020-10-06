Supreme Court just handed Lindsey Graham a lifeline in his re-election fight
The U.S. Supreme Court handed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a lifeline for his re-election campaign.
The court on Monday reinstated a South Carolina law requiring absentee ballots to carry a witness signature, which Esquire columnist Charles Pierce said could help Graham in his tight race against Democrat Jaime Harrison.
“The most recent poll numbers indicate the possibility that the election could be too much of a rout to ratf*ck,” Pierce wrote. “But the South Carolina decision reminds us of all the fail-safe devices the Republicans have planted within the infrastructure of this election. The one thing to which John Roberts has dedicated his entire career is limiting the franchise among voters he finds unworthy and inconvenient. That never will change.”
Lower courts had found the state’s law to be an undue burden on some voters during a pandemic, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that state election laws should not be ordinarily second-guess by federal judges.
“If you needed another reason to be nervous about the elevation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg beyond the serological,” Pierce wrote, “[Samuel] Alito and [Clarence] Thomas are making noises to the effect that almost everything will be on the table very soon.”
Rick Wilson unloads on Trump’s COVID-19 antics: A throng of wild chimpanzees ‘would behave with more care’
On Tuesday's podcast of The Daily Beast's The New Abnormal with Molly Jong-Fast & Rick Wilson, the question was posed, "Should we replace the Trump administration with Chimpanzees?"
"I could release 50 chimpanzees in the White House and they would behave with more care,” Wilson said.
‘Just blatant voter suppression’: Groups sue to stop GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from eviscerating ballot drop-off system
In Texas—which has 38 electoral votes, the most of any swing state—rights groups filed a lawsuit Monday to block Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's recent move to limit drop-off locations for absentee ballots to just one per county during the sprawling state's early voting period.
As polling last week revealed a tight race in Texas between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden with just a month before Election Day, Abbott issued a proclamation to limit drop-off sites, which critics charge exceeds his authority, will make it unnecessarily difficult for Texans to vote during the Covid-19 pandemic, and will disproportionately impact Democratic counties.