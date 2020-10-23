The View co-hosts burst into laughter over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ denials: ‘Please make it stop!’

“The View” panelists burst into laughter over Rudy Giuliani’s denial that he did anything inappropriate with a young actress in the new “Borat” sequel.

President Donald Trump’s attorney appears as himself in the faux documentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” starring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova.

Giuliani accepts an invitation to join Bakalova, who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, for a drink in a hotel bedroom after an interview, and Cohen bursts into the room after Guiliani lies down on a bed and stuffs his hand into his pants.

“He says he didn’t do anything inappropriate,” said host Whoopi Goldberg. “He’s just sort of, you know, tucking his shirt in when he was laying on his back.”

“She says, let’s have a drink in the bedroom,” explained co-host Joy Behar. “He gets up with her and he’s lying on his back, and she’s hovering over him. She takes the microphone off of his shirt and then you see him with his hand in his pants. Now he claims she’s tucking in his shirt. Now I personally do not have to lie down on a bed to remove my microphone or tuck in my shirt, I don’t know about everybody else.”

“Have you worn tight jeans?” said co-host Sara Haines, laughing. “That’s exactly what you have to do to tuck in your shirt.”

“Sara, trust and believe he was not wearing — it was maybe mom jeans,” Behar said. “I don’t know. So Sacha — this is the best part — Sacha comes in and says to him as Borat, ‘She’s too old for you,’ and Rudy is verklempt and walks out. So he knew that she was 15, he goes into the bedroom with the girl, and then he lies down and ‘tucks in his shirt.’ That’s what I’m saying, that’s all I’m going to say.”

By now all the panelists were laughing.

“I’m not even sure what’s funnier,” said co-host Ana Navarro, “Joy’s description or the actual images. I will tell you Rudy knew the general anatomical area he even had to reach for, but this week feels like boys behaving badly week. please just make it stop.”