Quantcast
Connect with us

The View co-hosts burst into laughter over Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ denials: ‘Please make it stop!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro (ABC)

“The View” panelists burst into laughter over Rudy Giuliani’s denial that he did anything inappropriate with a young actress in the new “Borat” sequel.

President Donald Trump’s attorney appears as himself in the faux documentary “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” starring comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani accepts an invitation to join Bakalova, who plays Borat’s 15-year-old daughter, for a drink in a hotel bedroom after an interview, and Cohen bursts into the room after Guiliani lies down on a bed and stuffs his hand into his pants.

“He says he didn’t do anything inappropriate,” said host Whoopi Goldberg. “He’s just sort of, you know, tucking his shirt in when he was laying on his back.”

“She says, let’s have a drink in the bedroom,” explained co-host Joy Behar. “He gets up with her and he’s lying on his back, and she’s hovering over him. She takes the microphone off of his shirt and then you see him with his hand in his pants. Now he claims she’s tucking in his shirt. Now I personally do not have to lie down on a bed to remove my microphone or tuck in my shirt, I don’t know about everybody else.”

“Have you worn tight jeans?” said co-host Sara Haines, laughing. “That’s exactly what you have to do to tuck in your shirt.”

“Sara, trust and believe he was not wearing — it was maybe mom jeans,” Behar said. “I don’t know. So Sacha — this is the best part — Sacha comes in and says to him as Borat, ‘She’s too old for you,’ and Rudy is verklempt and walks out. So he knew that she was 15, he goes into the bedroom with the girl, and then he lies down and ‘tucks in his shirt.’ That’s what I’m saying, that’s all I’m going to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By now all the panelists were laughing.

“I’m not even sure what’s funnier,” said co-host Ana Navarro, “Joy’s description or the actual images. I will tell you Rudy knew the general anatomical area he even had to reach for, but this week feels like boys behaving badly week. please just make it stop.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen used Trump-loving OAN network to infiltrate the White House

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Sacha Baron Cohen managed to get the actress who plays Borat's daughter into the White House -- all with some help from the Trump-loving One America News network.

In a preview clip posted online, Cohen's Borat character claims that OAN White House correspondent Chanel Rion brought actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the latest movie, into the White House with her.

"They take my daughter into the White House!" Borat boasts. "No need for security checks or COVID test!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ropes foreign leaders into his attacks on ‘Sleepy Joe’ during his briefing on Sudan-Israel deal

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

While speaking to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Sudan's normalizing of ties with the Jewish state, President Trump took an opportunity to take a dig at Joe Biden.

"Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi?" Trump reportedly said, according to Reuters reporter Jeff Mason and New York Times correspondent Michael Crowley.

https://twitter.com/jeffmason1/status/1319671950340489217

https://twitter.com/elizabethcrisp/status/1319674005020905473

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WSJ’s Peggy Noonan predicts Trump is out of ‘magic’ and ‘faces a big loss’

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan believes that President Donald Trump could still win the presidency in the 2020 election -- but at the moment he appears headed toward defeat.

In her latest column, she notes that Republicans are much more confident than they should be about Trump's chances, whereas Democrats seem snake-bit and wary of any sort of triumphalism.

"Trump supporters believe he will win because of his special magic, Trump foes fear he will win because of his dark magic," Noonan writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE