‘They are on a different planet’: CNN panel shocked by Jared Kushner’s delusional COVID predictions

In an interview conducted this past April, Kushner told Woodward that the administration was moving away from a containment strategy for the virus and was instead pushing toward reopening the economy as soon as possible.
“There were three phases [of the pandemic],” Kushner told Woodward. “There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase.”
Kushner also boasted that he was positioning Trump to get full credit for reopening the economy — even though nearly 190,000 additional Americans would go on to die from the disease in the months after Kushner’s rosy predictions.
“They just are on a different planet,” Camerota said. “And not listening, obviously, to their own task force.”
“Everything is through the lens of getting re-elected,” replied Politico reporter Anna Palmer. “There is no ability for them to step back and say, ‘We need to be good stewards of this country and actually look where the science is.'”
More than 225,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus in the past eight months and new cases over the last week hit record highs, with an average of more than 73,000 per day.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted Jared Kushner for bragging about actions that resulted in tens of thousands of deaths from the coronavirus.
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser told reporter Bob Woodward the president had wrested control of the pandemic response away from the doctors, and the "Morning Joe" host said that admission was damning.
"We actually have the 'Perry Mason' moment," Scarborough said. "We actually have the person on the witness stand who is actually testifying against interests for himself and for Donald Trump. They deliberately, deliberately 'freed' America from the doctors and the scientists, so by the end of this, 400,000 people will be dead. Almost as many Americans who died in World War II."
