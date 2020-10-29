‘They are on a different planet’: CNN panel shocked by Jared Kushner’s delusional COVID predictions

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday reacted with shock to newly released audio of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner discussing the novel coronavirus pandemic with journalist Bob Woodward.

In an interview conducted this past April, Kushner told Woodward that the administration was moving away from a containment strategy for the virus and was instead pushing toward reopening the economy as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were three phases [of the pandemic],” Kushner told Woodward. “There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase.”

Kushner also boasted that he was positioning Trump to get full credit for reopening the economy — even though nearly 190,000 additional Americans would go on to die from the disease in the months after Kushner’s rosy predictions.

“They just are on a different planet,” Camerota said. “And not listening, obviously, to their own task force.”

“Everything is through the lens of getting re-elected,” replied Politico reporter Anna Palmer. “There is no ability for them to step back and say, ‘We need to be good stewards of this country and actually look where the science is.'”

More than 225,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus in the past eight months and new cases over the last week hit record highs, with an average of more than 73,000 per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.