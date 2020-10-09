Quantcast
Connect with us

This Michigan GOP sheriff shared a stage with arrested militants — now he’s defending their right to ‘arrest’ the Democratic governor

Published

1 min ago

on

Sheriff Dar Leaf (YouTube)

An anti-mask Michigan sheriff shared a stage with one of the right-wing militants who were allegedly plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf was a guest speaker at the May rally in Grand Rapids against stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where he stood alongside kidnap plot suspect William Null, reported WXMI-TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t read everything up on it, I’ve got other duties to do,” Leaf told the station when asked about the kidnapping plot. “It wasn’t our investigation. I was shocked, did not see this coming with those guys, but still we can’t convict them in the media here, they do have a right to a fair trial.”

Leaf is no stranger to the right-wing fringe. He has lent support to the Bundy family and has close ties to the rogue Constitutional Sheriff and Peace Officers Association that promotes the legal fallacy that sheriffs are the “highest legitimate law enforcement” in the U.S. and may decide which laws to enforce.

“What’s the definition of an arrest?” Leaf said at the May anti-Whitmer rally, flanked by armed militia men. “It’s basically taking away your right to free will, our right to move about. That’s an arrest, and an unlawful arrest is when we do it unlawfully.”

As such, the sheriff has refused to enforce Whitmer’s pandemic orders, and he won’t enforce new COVID-19 orders issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“It has to be within the guidelines of the constitution,” Leaf said. “This pandemic, didn’t trample or shred the constitution so we took an oath.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also refused to comment on the charges against Null and his brother Michael Null, who are being held on a $250,000 cash bail and could face up to 22 years in prison, if convicted.

“The two gentlemen that I know of from my county, were they involved in that?” Leaf said. “I don’t know. They’re innocent until proven guilty, and we really, really should be careful, trying to try them in the media.”

Leaf then suggested their alleged plot may have been to take Whitmer into custody before the Nov. 3 election and then take her to a secure location in Wisconsin, where they allegedly planned to try her for treason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a charge, and they say a ‘plot to kidnap,’ and you got to remember that,” Leaf said. “Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, make a felony arrest.”

He cited a statute that he believes may have justified the militants’ kidnap plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s MCL 764.4, 764.5 somewhere on there, and it doesn’t say if you are an elected office that you’re exempt from that arrest,” Leaf said.

The TV station linked to the correct statute, 764.16, which lists certain conditions that a private individual may make an arrest for a felony.

“I have to look at it from that angle,” Leaf said, “and I’m hoping that’s more what it is, in fact, these guys are innocent until proven guilty, so I’m not even sure if they had any part of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McConnell pours cold water on Trump’s plea for an election-saving stimulus deal

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, just days after calling off negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on a deal to provide relief to Americans who are struggling amid an economic recession and the coronavirus pandemic, has now reportedly changed his tune.

Politico's Jake Sherman reported on Friday that the White House "is now completely set on striking a Covid stimulus deal with Speaker Pelosi" and that "they expect working all next week on getting a deal."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-loving retirement village fears Pence’s visit after White House outbreak shows COVID-19 is no hoax

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and over 212,800 in the United States — according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump continue to insist that the threat is being exaggerated by the mainstream media. Journalists Francisco Alvarado and Kelly Weill, in an article published in the Daily Beast on October 9, take a look at a Florida retirement community in which the pandemic was widely regarded as a Democratic hoax — that is, until Trump himself was hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. And now, some of the retirees are worried about a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 9, 2020

By

In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him "a tyrant."

Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then  whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, "Trump is not your friend, dude."

Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE