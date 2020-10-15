Quantcast
Top epidemiologist urges Fauci and Birx to resign — and tell America the truth about Trump

3 mins ago

(AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

A top epidemiologist is urging medical experts serving on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force to resign and tell American voters what’s really been going on behind the scenes.

Dr. Irwin Redlener, the founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, writes in The Daily Beast that Trump’s medical experts can no longer do any good by staying on the president’s task force since he has proven that he won’t take any of their advice on controlling the spread of a disease that so far has killed 216,000 Americans.

“This is not what you went to medical school and trained for,” he writes. “Your well-earned reputations are being tarnished through no fault of your own. And people are dying because of policies and incompetence you are forced to abide. It is time to make your biggest statement of all: Step down, now and en masse.”

He then encourages Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, Robert Redfield, and other medical experts to organize a conference call in which they “speak out about the pressures that have been put on your by Donald Trump to play politics with science and medicine.”

“Make your children, and all of us, proud that you did something to stand up for public health, science and for saving lives by refusing to work for President Donald J. Trump,” he concludes.


