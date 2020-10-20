Trump ‘abruptly’ storms out of 60 Minutes interview and refuses to return: report

President Donald Trump was said to have “abruptly” ended an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Leslie Stahl at the White House.

According to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the “drama” occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

“Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources.”

Minutes after the interview, the president tweeted an attack on Stahl for allegedly not wearing a mask at the White House.

“Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris were also interviewed by ’60 Minutes’ and all four are scheduled to appear in the same program on Sunday,” CNN reported. “While Biden and Harris taped their interviews separately, Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together, like they did four years ago, for a walk and talk session. But Trump did not return for the appearance with Pence, sources said.”

“Stahl previously said that during an off-camera conversation with Trump in 2016, when he was running for President, he admitted his attacks on the press were meant to discredit negative stories that emerged about him,” CNN noted.

The interviews are set to air Sunday.