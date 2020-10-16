Trump advisers already pointing fingers at each other for floundering campaign strategy
Officials for President Donald Trump’s campaign are increasingly pessimistic about their chances of getting the needed 270 electoral votes, and many of them are already pointing fingers at one another.
According to Axios’s Jonathan Swan, “three senior Trump advisers who recently talked to campaign manager Bill Stepien walked away believing he thinks they will lose” the 2020 race, despite Trump’s shock come-from-behind victory against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Furthermore, sources tell Swan that “the Trump campaign is filled with internal blaming and pre-spinning of a potential loss, accelerating a dire mood that’s driven by a daily barrage of bleak headlines” over the past several weeks.
Some campaign sources tell Swan that they are baffled by the campaign’s decision to continue “half-assed” ad spending in Wisconsin even though the campaign now believes that state is already out of reach.
However, defenders of Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tell Swan that he’s still spending miniscule amounts in out-of-reach states because he knows “Trump would inevitably blow up at him if he were to read newspaper stories that he was going off the air in a Rust Belt battleground.”
In fact, many of Swan’s sources say that Trump, not Stepien, is primarily to blame for the campaign’s fading fortunes.
“A lot of this is the president himself,” one adviser said. “You can’t heal a patient who doesn’t want to take the diagnosis.”
2020 Election
‘Pour one out for the poor rich lady’: Conservative ridicules ‘classless’ Kelly Loeffler’s flailing campaign
Under a Bulwark headline that left no question where she stood, conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter ridiculed Sen. Kelly Loeffler's staggering campaign to hold onto the seat she was appointed to, saying the Georgia Republican is embarrassing herself.
Under the heading, "Kelly Loeffler: Lifestyles of the Rich and Classless," Carpenter -- who once wrote speeches for far-right Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) -- said Loeffler is a wealthy woman posing as a fake populist and -- based on her polling numbers -- few voters are buying it.
2020 Election
Expert: This Florida county could be the best early signal of a ‘gray revolt’ against Trump
President Donald Trump may have won the state of Florida in the 2016 general election, but one Florida county could be an early indicator that things may change for the upcoming November election.
According to NBC News, The Villages, known as one of the most staunch Republican communities in the state of Florida, turned heads on social media when a caravan of more than 500 golf carts carrying supporters of Democratic presidential nominee paraded around one of Florida's largest retirement community. Reports have indicated that the senior citizen residents were heading to cast their ballots by mail.