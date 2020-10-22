Trump and his allies are moving closer to embracing right-wing ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump’s campaign prohibits “QAnon attire” from inside his rallies, but the president and his allies have been strengthening their ties to the right-wing conspiracy theory described by law enforcement as a domestic terrorist threat.

The president himself refused to disavow the movement, and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel sidestepped questions about it, while House Republicans call for investigations based on the conspiracy theory, GOP candidates openly embrace its claims and Trump allies use its terminology in interviews, reported The Daily Beast.

“It’s going to be a storm,” said former Trump strategist Steve Bannon this week on his podcast, using the theory’s term for mass arrests of the president’s enemies for alleged child trafficking and other crimes.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was caught himself in a compromising position with a young actress in the upcoming “Borat” sequel, has been claiming that Joe Biden’s son has incriminating or even illegal photos of underage women on his laptop computer.

“I was very uncomfortable with this,” Giuliani said about the laptop, “and I’m very uncomfortable with the fact that these underaged girls were not protected.”

Giuliani claims he handed over the data to Delaware State Police, who then turned the investigation to the FBI due to “ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims.”

Trump’s allies have also claimed that Hunter Biden associates were at risk for being murdered, such as former business partner Bevan Cooney, who’s currently serving a term in federal prison in Oregon and reportedly handed over access to his email account to Bannon associate Peter Schweizer.

Schweizer and other Bannon associates have claimed that Cooney was removed from his prison cell for safety reasons, but a person familiar with Cooney’s legal defense said that if he had been moved, it would have been due to the coronavirus.