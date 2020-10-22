Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump and his allies are moving closer to embracing right-wing ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporter Vince Fusca, left, and a QAnon supporter, right (Photo via Twitter).

President Donald Trump’s campaign prohibits “QAnon attire” from inside his rallies, but the president and his allies have been strengthening their ties to the right-wing conspiracy theory described by law enforcement as a domestic terrorist threat.

The president himself refused to disavow the movement, and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel sidestepped questions about it, while House Republicans call for investigations based on the conspiracy theory, GOP candidates openly embrace its claims and Trump allies use its terminology in interviews, reported The Daily Beast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to be a storm,” said former Trump strategist Steve Bannon this week on his podcast, using the theory’s term for mass arrests of the president’s enemies for alleged child trafficking and other crimes.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was caught himself in a compromising position with a young actress in the upcoming “Borat” sequel, has been claiming that Joe Biden’s son has incriminating or even illegal photos of underage women on his laptop computer.

“I was very uncomfortable with this,” Giuliani said about the laptop, “and I’m very uncomfortable with the fact that these underaged girls were not protected.”

Giuliani claims he handed over the data to Delaware State Police, who then turned the investigation to the FBI due to “ongoing questions about the credibility of these claims.”

Trump’s allies have also claimed that Hunter Biden associates were at risk for being murdered, such as former business partner Bevan Cooney, who’s currently serving a term in federal prison in Oregon and reportedly handed over access to his email account to Bannon associate Peter Schweizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schweizer and other Bannon associates have claimed that Cooney was removed from his prison cell for safety reasons, but a person familiar with Cooney’s legal defense said that if he had been moved, it would have been due to the coronavirus.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump and his allies are moving closer to embracing right-wing ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign prohibits "QAnon attire" from inside his rallies, but the president and his allies have been strengthening their ties to the right-wing conspiracy theory described by law enforcement as a domestic terrorist threat.

The president himself refused to disavow the movement, and Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel sidestepped questions about it, while House Republicans call for investigations based on the conspiracy theory, GOP candidates openly embrace its claims and Trump allies use its terminology in interviews, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Worst case of public health malpractice ever’: Epidemiologist delivers brutal epitaph to Trump’s COVID response

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A top epidemiologist on Thursday delivered a brutal epitaph to President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans in just eight months.

Appearing on CNN, University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health dean Dr. Ali Khan pointed to new research from Columbia University claiming that over 100,000 Americans could still be alive today if the United States had enacted stronger measures to control the spread of the virus.

"We always had the tools to get this disease contained," he said. "And if we had used those public health tools -- and not just at the national level, but the national, state, and local level -- we would have had a marked decline in deaths, anywhere from maybe 10,000 to... 160,000 deaths. So, there's a whole lot of people who are dead in America. That was completely preventable."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP voters know ‘this election is between a good man and a bad man’ — and they’ve backing Trump anyway: Morning Joe

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

Even his supporters agree that President Donald Trump is a bad man, according to MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, and believe Joe Biden is basically a good man.

So why are they voting for Trump, anyway, the "Morning Joe" host asked historian Jon Meacham.

"I think most Americans would agree that this election is between a good man and a bad man," Scarborough said. "I feel comfortable saying that Donald Trump is a bad man, Jon Meacham, because like you, I live in a very, very red area."

"You and I, 90 percent of the people that we see every day are voting for Donald Trump, 90 percent of the people that we pass on the road every day are voting for Donald Trump," he added, "and I have been politely and lovingly talking to my friends and my neighbors and my relatives and my loved ones, asking why and they all say Donald Trump is a terrible man, he is a horrible example, not only to this country, a terrible example for our children -- I would not want the man over at my house, and then they start explaining their justification for a vote for this terrible man, as they call him, and it's either that Joe Biden is too old, his administration will be run by a secret cabal of socialists or communists, or I saw something on Facebook that says that."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE