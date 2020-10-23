Trump buried in mockery after trying — and failing — to get Israeli prime minister to slam Biden

President Donald Trump tried to goad Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu into attacking Joe Biden, but the gambit failed.

Netanyahu refused to agree with Trump that Biden would be unable to strike the same peace deal he helped broker between Israel and Sudan, which was announced on a call from the Oval Office.

Social media users were both amused and appalled.

Hahahahaha enjoy watching @netanyahu hedge his bet in real time. https://t.co/AJCrC6upKn — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 23, 2020

Like watching one part of a couple switch their status to “it’s complicated” in real time. https://t.co/gRUdxSDqW4 — man it’s a hot zone, (@Mobute) October 23, 2020

And he’s visibly pissed at the answer. Amazing. https://t.co/nWmz4oX8nk — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 23, 2020

The president was impeached last year for mixing his own political considerations into a discussion with foreign leaders on a phone call. Today, he mixed his own political considerations into a discussion with another foreign leader, on speakerphone, with cameras going: https://t.co/9IrrxmMF6z — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 23, 2020

The look on Trump’s face when Netanyahu won’t heap praise is something. https://t.co/6XpmtI1wTC — JP (@JPnMiami) October 23, 2020

Turns out Netanyahu reads 538. :) https://t.co/08bfpeknGx — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 23, 2020

Trump’s attempt to drag Netanyahu into domestic politics is painful to watch. Note his smug smile at the camera then his grimace when he realises it has backfired https://t.co/UKxRYUnjUR — The Centrist Line (@CentristLine) October 23, 2020

One impeached crook making a deal with another indicted crook https://t.co/mRoghqP3gi — Kam (@Maoleficent) October 23, 2020

Ha the emphasis on ANYONE from Netanyahu. Way to choke Don. https://t.co/2DBJAENMJh — Jay of The Dead 🎃💀🧟‍♂️ (@JayJurden) October 23, 2020

Trump learning Bibi has the same understanding of loyalty as Trump does. You hate to see it https://t.co/dUUaHUQRuo — 😱 Endless Zoom Meeting 😱 (@AdamSerwer) October 23, 2020

I guess Netanyahu has seen the General Election polls — guitarhero (@SteveLawrie3) October 23, 2020

Watch the face and body language of Trump before and after the answer. He is cocky and grinning and once Netanyahu says “anyone” Trump says an annoyed “yep” and grimaces. — Sonic C 😎 (@ceciliasclues) October 23, 2020

This this facial expression says a lot about what Trump was thinking when BiBi didn’t agreed with him. pic.twitter.com/1NGXpZxbyr — GreenShades (@GreenShades9) October 23, 2020

