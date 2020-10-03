Quantcast
Trump bypasses Kayleigh McEnany — dictates 'hospital bed' statement to Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Composite image of Kayleigh McEnany and Rudy Giuliani (screengrabs).

President Donald Trump bypassed the White House communications department and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, choosing to issue a statement through his private defense attorney.

“President Donald Trump phoned Rudy Giuliani from his hospital bed Saturday afternoon to declare he feels so healthy, ‘I could get out of here right now.’ The former Big Apple mayor said his friend of 30 years sounded hale and hearty during the 2:30 p.m. conversation,” NY Post reports.

Trump dictated a statement to the former New York City mayor.

“I feel I could get out of here right now. But they’re telling me there can always be a backstep with this disease. But I feel I could go out and do a rally,” Trump said.

“I am the president of the United States. I can’t lock myself in a room. … I had to confront [the virus] so the American people stopped being afraid of it so we could deal with it responsibly,” he argued.

“I’m going to beat this,” Trump predicted. “Then I will be able to show people we can deal with this disease responsibly, but we shouldn’t be afraid of it.”

