Trump campaign official falsely claims Supreme Court blocked Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s deputy campaign manager Justin Clark tweeted out their victory in getting the Supreme Court to block Pennsylvania from counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day.

🚨🚨🚨Major decision protecting voting rights in PENNSYLVANIA. Ballots received after Election Day will NOT be counted. More to come but BIG WIN for the rule of law. — Justin Clark (@chefjclark) October 28, 2020

POTUS secured a big victory when the PA Sec of State saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request, segregating ballots received after the legislature’s Nov 3 deadline to ensure they will not be counted until the U.S. Sup Ct rules. — Justin Clark (@chefjclark) October 28, 2020

There’s just one problem: the Supreme Court actually said exactly the opposite. They are leaving in place the state court’s order requiring any ballot received up to three days after Election Day to be counted as long as it is properly postmarked before the deadline.

In fact, not one of the nine justices ruled for blocking the ballots from being counted — although justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch all suggested they would be open to revisiting the issue after the election is over, and Pennsylvania was instructed to set aside late-arriving ballots in case that happens.

Clark’s incorrect victory lap earned him scorn from commenters on social media.

Literally every single claim in this tweet is a lie. https://t.co/PUOAdD1yiS — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 28, 2020

Oh boy, I don't know how to break this to you. But, um, you might want to check the Supreme Court docket…. https://t.co/kh3SI3ahBy — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) October 28, 2020

Report this tweet for spreading fake news. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court did NOT rule that ballots counted after Election Day won’t be counted@TwitterGov @twitter https://t.co/mYKD5AxkjI — Ryan is #BreakingCodeSilence (@gourmetpolitico) October 28, 2020

UConn Law is on Line 2. They say they want your JD back. Did you even bother reading the opinion? — Jamie 😷’Grady (@JamieOGrady) October 28, 2020