Trump compares himself to Nazi-sympathizer and lied about papers changing polls after he threatened to sue in new profile
Politico’s Ryan Lizza spent two weeks with President Donald Trump’s campaign, and came out with a number of bizarre stories.
Within the first few paragraphs of the story, it was revealed that Trump compared himself to Nazi-sympathizer Charles Lindbergh getting a ticker-tape parade in 1927 when he landed after taking the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic. The 74-year-old Trump said that when he drove through California for a fundraiser he got such a great reception it was better than Lindbergh.
“He told a story of how in 2016 the Washington Post ‘amended’ its poll to be more favorable to him after he threatened to sue,” wrote Lizza about another Trump exaggeration and lie. “He added, almost as an aside, as if it wasn’t a breathtaking allegation for a president to be making about his opponent, that Joe Biden ‘should be in jail,’ because ‘he’s a criminal.’”
Trump hasn’t decided what the crime is that he thinks Biden committed and it’s clear that Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray haven’t been able to find a crime they can charge Biden or former President Barack Obama with. It was reported Wednesday that Trump is furious with the two men for refusing to usher in an October surprise the way former FBI Director James Comey did in 2016. Trump fired Comey in May 2017 and the Post reported that the president is searching for ways he can fire Wray and Barr.
“Trump has an almost mystical belief in the power of his live events to affect the campaign,” wrote Lizza.
“I’m going to go out and win the state of Arizona today with two big rallies,” Trump said in Las Vegas this week.
“Since bouncing back from COVID, he’s held 13 rallies in nine states, and that doesn’t include the one at the White House on Oct. 10 that kicked off Trump’s post-illness phase of the race,” Lizza wrote, not noting whether or not Trump is still on the steroids that made him feel “better than I did 20 years ago.”
Lizza recalled Trump’s Arizona brag that he called the head of Exxon and demanded $25 million in exchange for policy favors.
“The bit, a regular feature of his rallies, is about how Trump could do that if he wanted but he doesn’t,” he explained. “A video of the fake Exxon call went viral, politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) demanded an explanation, and Exxon put out a statement explaining that the call never happened.”
It’s true, the event never happened, Lizza explained that frequently Trump brags about not soliciting bribes by claiming he solicited a bribe.
“The rallies are crucial to Trump, not just because they feed his famously insatiable ego, but because they are the main vehicle by which he ‘informs’ his supporters what he thinks they should know that professional reporters aren’t telling them,” Lizza explained. “At a Trump rally, the pandemic is almost over, a vaccine is imminent, Biden is an obvious criminal (and also mentally ‘gonzo’), Trump saved millions of people from COVID, he is ahead in the polls in most swing states, ‘the Christmas season will be canceled’ by Democrats, and there is widespread fraud with mail-in balloting.”
“Also, there are sometimes 40,000 people waiting to get inside the rally and lines of cars are stretched out for 15 miles,” he continued, listing off all of Trump’s false exaggerations. “The Regeneron treatment he received is now available free to anyone who wants it. Hillary Clinton covered up crimes by personally shattering multiple incriminating cell phones with a hammer. (Trump loves pantomiming the hammer during this riff.)”
It’s not merely another world, it’s a delusion that the president has created not only for himself and his supporters but it reveals more about Trump’s insecurities than it does about the 2020 election.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump tells Lesley Stahl that he’s ‘not okay’ with her asking tough questions prior to trainwreck interview
President Donald Trump has now released footage from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview -- and it starts with the president warning her that he doesn't want to deal with any tough questions.
Before the interview begins, Stahl can be heard asking, "Are you ready for some tough questions?"
"Just be fair," the president responded.
"But last time [I interviewed you], I remember you saying to me, 'Bring it on,'" Stahl replied.
"I'm not looking for that, I'm looking for fairness," he replied.
"You're going to get fairness," she said. "But you're okay with some tough questions?"
2020 Election
Over a dozen internal GOP polls show Trump is on his way to getting crushed: CNN elections expert
America's top polling firms are showing that President Donald Trump is currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden -- but they don't tell the entire story.
CNN elections expert Harry Enten has examined "more than a dozen" of internal Republican and conservative polls that have been publicly released, and he's found that they all show "Trump clearly underperforming his 2016 showing."
On average, Enten discovered that the polls show Trump is doing around 5 points worse than he did in 2016 among multiple states and districts.
2020 Election
Trump-loving GOP candidate goes down in flames when reporter corners her on her own frivolous lawsuit
Laura Loomer, a far-right internet troll who won the Republican Party's nomination for Florida's 21st congressional district, wilted under questioning from a local news reporter during an interview this week.
In an interview with journalist Jay O'Brien, Loomer claimed that she has been banned from multiple tech platforms -- including Twitter, Facebook and even Uber Eats -- because of a vast far-left conspiracy against her, and not because she has regularly spread misinformation about mass shootings being staged "false flag" operations.