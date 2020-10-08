Trump-defending columnist despairs at the president’s blunders: ‘Does he actually want to win?’
National Review editor Rich Lowry, who has evolved from a “Never Trump” conservative into a reliable defender of the president and his policy agenda, has written a new despair-filled column for Politico in which he asks, “Does Trump actually want to win this election?”
Lowry starts off by delivering a scathing assessment of the president’s debate performance last week, which he said was even less effective than the widely panned debate performances he delivered against Hillary Clinton four years ago.
“In 2016 Trump fastened on issues that voters cared about more than the political elite did—trade and deindustrialization, immigration, and PC,” he writes. “This time, he’s devoting inordinate time to matters that obsess him, not the average voter.”
Lowry also chides the president for his baffling decision to talk down the importance of wearing face masks during a pandemic that so far has killed more than 210,000 Americans in just eight months.
“Trump has waged a low-intensity campaign against masks, for no good reason,” he writes. “If masks and their more zealous advocates are annoying, they are also a low-cost, relatively easy intervention to diminish spread of the virus, and a popular one. By setting himself against masks, largely on aesthetic grounds, Trump further opened himself up to charges that he doesn’t take the virus seriously.”
Lowry concludes that “if Trump loses, the story isn’t going to be what was done to him, rather what he did to himself.”
2020 Election
Stephen Colbert gets Trump to admit he hated Pence’s debate performance in fake Zoom interview
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert scored an epic fake interview with President Donald Trump after the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.
According to the president, he hated Vice President Mike Pence's performance, and the only way he was able to get through it was with "drugs" and "various other drugs."
"Tell me about the care you received at Walter Reed," Colbert asked Trump.
"We have the greatest doctors in the world," Trump said.
"And they helped you feel better?" Colbert asked.
"I heard about this drug. I said, 'Let me take it.' It was my suggestion. I said, 'Let me take it.'" Trump replied.
2020 Election
‘Flaccid’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace says Mike Pence couldn’t get his energy up in debate and it’ll hurt him with men
Vice President Mike Pence faced off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace thought it didn't go well.
She said that the only cases in which the vice-presidential debate matters is when the presidential candidate bombs so badly. That was the case in George W. Bush's debate, she recalled, and it made Dick Cheney's debate much more critical. In the case of Pence, it mattered even more.
"This could have mattered. I don't think it did," said Wallace. "The women are gone. Tim Alberta wrote a piece earlier this week and tweeted today that the collapse that Trump is seeing in the polling is because white college-educated and all white women fled the ticket. The problem tonight is that Mike Pence appeared flaccid and anemic, and that will hurt him with men. The only people they have in their coalition after last week's barn burner from Trump were the grievance voter that is a vocal and animated part of the Trump base."
2020 Election
‘She made a lot of faces’: Fox News post-debate analysis attacks Kamala Harris for ‘smirks’ and ‘eye rolls’
Fox News hosts anchoring Wednesday night's vice presidential debate coverage praised Vice President Mike Pence but attacked Sen. Kamala Harris for making "a lot of faces."
Hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier offered their initial impressions of the performances at the conclusion of the debate.
"You can see why the Democrats were building up Mike Pence," Baier opined. "It was disciplined, it was sharp. It was the best I've seen him. And he hit his marks. Sen. Harris obviously had some key points and the talk about COVID-19 and also about fighting for justice. But it seemed many times that Vice President Pence controlled the conversation in a disciplined kind of way."