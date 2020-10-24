Trump is already complaining about losing to Biden

During his latest rally, President Donald Trump lamented that former Vice President Joe Biden is at 50 percent in the polls.

Speaking to a Wisconsin crowd on Saturday, Trump said that they would joke that Biden was “1 percent Joe,” seemingly tying Biden’s television ratings to approval ratings.

“He’s at 50 percent,” said Trump. “And at 50 percent he wins. You explain: Is politics crazy or what?”

The moment came after Trump alleged that the coronavirus was already “going away” and that the day after the election all of the states would reopen.

