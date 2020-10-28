Quantcast
Trump is behind in his race for reelection because he’s ‘losing ground among Whites of all kinds’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump during the final 2020 presidential debate. (Screenshot)

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent asks: “What on earth is going on with White America?”

According to Sargent, it’s a “remarkable turnabout” that President Trump is now well behind in his race for reelection in large part because he’s losing ground among “Whites of all kinds.”

Sargent cites new new Post-ABC News polls that show Joe Biden leading in two “blue wall” states, as well as a new analysis showing Trump falling well behind his 2016 margins among White voters nationally.

“Biden is leading Trump by 57 percent to 40 percent in Wisconsin and by 51 percent to 44 percent in Michigan, the Post polls find,” Sargent writes. “That 17-point spread in Wisconsin seems way too high, but polling averages show Biden ahead there by nine points, a sizable lead, and ahead in Michigan by eight points.”

Read the full article over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Over 14,000 special agents pen letter to Trump and Biden saying national security under threat if FBI Director is fired

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

In letters addressed to President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, an group of more than 14,000 current and retired special agents said that U.S. national security will be under threat if FBI Director Christopher Wray is removed from his position, Bloomberg reports.

“This country needs stability in leadership of the Bureau during these challenging times, and creating upheavals at the Bureau after the elections can only undermine the goal of protecting the safety and security of our country,” the FBI Agents Association's letter read.

Trump’s view of suburbia is a laughably outdated fantasy – and it could doom his re-election bid

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tweeted up a storm about how his Democratic challenger Joe Biden wants to “abolish suburbs” and institute programs that would bring impoverished criminals into the suburbs, where they will destroy the “suburban lifestyle dream.”

In the final stages of his campaign, Trump has made an explicit appeal to suburban women: “So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood,” the president said at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in mid-October.

The media needs to stop laundering these 5 insidious GOP lies

Published

33 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Regular readers of the Editorial Board are familiar with the layered complexity of our moment. The crisis we face isn’t only political. It isn’t just economic. It isn’t about public health alone. It’s also an information crisis. Too many people in too many places in this country believe fantastical lies as if they were true. The Russians did a pretty good job, but 2016 was nothing compared to what Fox and others do to Americans every day. Victory for Joe Biden won’t change this. It will probably make matters worse. The key, I think, is raising awareness of what’s happening, how and why.

