Trump is behind in his race for reelection because he’s ‘losing ground among Whites of all kinds’: op-ed

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent asks: “What on earth is going on with White America?”
According to Sargent, it’s a “remarkable turnabout” that President Trump is now well behind in his race for reelection in large part because he’s losing ground among “Whites of all kinds.”
Sargent cites new new Post-ABC News polls that show Joe Biden leading in two “blue wall” states, as well as a new analysis showing Trump falling well behind his 2016 margins among White voters nationally.
“Biden is leading Trump by 57 percent to 40 percent in Wisconsin and by 51 percent to 44 percent in Michigan, the Post polls find,” Sargent writes. “That 17-point spread in Wisconsin seems way too high, but polling averages show Biden ahead there by nine points, a sizable lead, and ahead in Michigan by eight points.”
