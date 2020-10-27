Trump ‘is in a state of panic’ as he sees ‘the walls closing in’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During an MSNBC discussion of the curious choices Donald Trump’s campaign is making about his rally locations, “Morning Joe” regular John Heilemann stated the president “is in a panic” and can’t think straight –even more than normal — because he knows he’s losing badly.
With only seven days ago, the president has been holding two to three rallies per day, which led “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough to ask Heileman if there is a strategy behind the choices the president is making.
“I think the president’s in a state of panic,” the MSNBC regular asserted. “I think that’s the only real answer and I think you see things like — you guys pointed to in the last hour when you talk about Trump being up in New Hampshire is good example of that kind of panic.”
“There’s places he’s going where it makes no sense,” he continued. “I mean, you could look at Wisconsin and Michigan and I guess, you know …. if you’re Donald Trump and you believe in the magic of 2016 and you have convinced that you did something the polls, you are convinced of the false conventional wisdom, that the polls in 2016 were wildly wrong and you had some political magic somehow you’ll pull it all back together in some of the states, you know, you get — you convince yourself to go to the places. But you go to New Hampshire where there’s not been a poll this year that’s had Donald Trump within double digits of Joe Biden. So I think there’s a degree of you’re starting to see the walls closing in.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump ‘is in a state of panic’ as he sees ‘the walls closing in’: MSNBC’s Heilemann
During an MSNBC discussion of the curious choices Donald Trump's campaign is making about his rally locations, "Morning Joe" regular John Heilemann stated the president "is in a panic" and can't think straight --even more than normal -- because he knows he's losing badly.
With only seven days ago, the president has been holding two to three rallies per day, which led "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough to ask Heileman if there is a strategy behind the choices the president is making.
"I think the president's in a state of panic," the MSNBC regular asserted. "I think that's the only real answer and I think you see things like -- you guys pointed to in the last hour when you talk about Trump being up in New Hampshire is good example of that kind of panic."
2020 Election
Our military is up to something in South America
With withering poll numbers and a flip of control of the Senate ever more likely, Donald Trump may be preparing to end Radical Republican rule with one last big bang—a war in South America.
For over a year now, our country has been quietly building forces near Venezuela, a nation with a leftist regime that this country has long sought to upend. Just last month, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a whirlwind three-day tour of Venezuela’s neighboring countries:
2020 Election
Trump tries to shame media out of covering the pandemic with frantic all-caps tweet
With one week to go until the 2020 presidential election, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a frantic all-caps tweet posted Tuesday morning, the president once again ranted about all the attention the media is giving to a pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans in just eight months.
"ALL THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA WANTS TO TALK ABOUT IS COVID, COVID, COVID," the president wrote. "ON NOVEMBER 4th, YOU WON’T BE HEARING SO MUCH ABOUT IT ANYMORE. WE ARE ROUNDING THE TURN!!!"
Despite the president's claims, there is no indication that America is "rounding the corner" on the pandemic.