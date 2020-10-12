Trump ‘knows he’s losing’ and is desperate to soak up a last round of ‘adulation’ from his rallies: John Harwood
On CNN Monday, White House correspondent John Harwood broke down how President Donald Trump’s new round of rallies, starting with his trip to Sanford, Florida, reflects his increasingly desperate need for mental validation.
“You can see he’s not wearing a mask as he’s headed to his campaign rally,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “What do you make of the president’s attempts now to make it look like everything is back to normal, despite the fact he’s still recovering from coronavirus and nearly, you know, 1,000 Americans a day, are still dying?”
“I think he needs it emotionally and psychologically,” said Harwood. “Think about the relentless bad news that he has been receiving over the last several months. Poor handling of the coronavirus. Racial justice protests in American cities. Bad debate performance. Bad polls. He’s going in reverse direction against Joe Biden. He knows he’s losing. And I think when he was cooped up first in Walter Reed then the White House, he’s watching television all the time, and the coverage is bad. It’s even bad on Fox, as he complains on Twitter.”
“I think he wants to go out and bask in the adulation of the people who go to these rallies, and he’s heedless of the health consequences for himself as well as for his supporters,” added Harwood. “But I think, I think this is about his psyche right now.”
‘I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss’: Trump vows to walk into rally audience to smooch the ‘beautiful women’
President Donald Trump on Monday bragged about having "immunity" against COVID-19, after being hospitalized for the virus at Walter Reed Medical Center.
"Now they say I'm immune. I can -- I feel so powerful," Trump told a rally in Florida.
"I'll walk into that audience," he continued. "I'll walk in there, I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the -- every..."
"I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss," Trump vowed.
However, the commander-in-chief did not leave the stage to kiss his supporters in the audience.
After suggesting he’s immune, the President says he feels so powerful he’ll walk into the audience and kiss all the guys and “beautiful women” pic.twitter.com/tLDGGYtyHl
Lincoln Project blasts Trump’s unhinged tweeting: ‘This is not normal’
President Donald Trump spent much of Monday ranting on Twitter, before flying to Florida for a campaign rally.
The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to beat Trump in the 2020 election, blasted Trump's tweeting in a video released Monday evening.
https://twitter.com/ProjectLincoln/status/1315789705682718720
Here are some of the thoughts Trump has shared on Twitter, but does not included his dozens of retweets that were also sent:
The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!!
Trump lashes out at Fox News for all the negative ads being run against him: ‘Not like the old days’
President Donald Trump complained about the volume of negative ads being run against him on Fox News.
"Fox News allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined," Trump complained, without offering any evidence. "Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!"
Trump's campaign has been frustrated by Biden's recent fundraising advantage.
Two minutes after complaining about Fox News, Trump suggested his supporters should watch his Stanford, Florida rally on OANN, C-SPAN or Newsmax.
.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST!