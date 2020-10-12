WATCH: Unmasked Trump supporters risk super-spreader event at Florida airport

On Monday, crowds of Trump supporters gathered on the tarmac of Orlando Sanford International Airport for a rally with the president.

As the crowd swelled, reporters captured images of hundreds of people, many of them in high-risk groups, not wearing masks, and packed in with little physical distancing — putting themselves and the surrounding community at risk of a “super-spreader event” for COVID-19.

.@realDonaldTrump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md, for a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/PbKvSYoahf — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 12, 2020

Waiting for Trump rally outside Orlando, very few supporters wearing masks, including many senior citizens. pic.twitter.com/nKdPkI1n7G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 12, 2020

Supporters awaiting arrival of Pres Trump at Orlando/Sanford Airport campaign rally site in FL. Will be his first rally since his Coronavirus episode. Some in crowd wearing masks. None social distancing. pic.twitter.com/n4z9DCnRWN — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 12, 2020

DeSantis has arrived maskless at Superspreader event giving high fives before ending with nose rub-pick pic.twitter.com/g6Qnk3zG6o — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 12, 2020

According to Trump’s doctor, the president has tested negative after hospitalization and recovery from the disease, and is cleared to attend the rally. Some experts have suspected his illness may be linked to the Rose Garden ceremony announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, as several other attendees of the event subsequently tested positive as well.