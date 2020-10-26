Trump patronizes and insults women — as he seeks female votes before election day: report
On Monday, the Los Angeles Times detailed the juxtaposition of President Donald Trump’s 11th-hour attempts to sway women voters into his camp, with his ongoing condescension and insults towards any women who challenge or disagree with him.
“As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters,” reported Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols. “But it hasn’t stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough.”
As examples, said the report, “He insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a regular target of his derision, as ‘crazy as a bed bug’ on Monday during nearly four hours of speeches during three rallies in Pennsylvania. He has demanded that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, show more gratitude because ‘my Justice Department’ stopped an alleged domestic terrorism plot against her. He complains that he is treated unfairly by female journalists, accusing NBC’s Savannah Guthrie of ‘going totally crazy’ when she questioned him in a televised town hall. He walked out of a ’60 Minutes’ interview last week because he said CBS’s Lesley Stahl’s tone was ‘no way to talk.’ And in repeatedly disparaging Harris — even calling her a ‘monster’ — and intentionally mispronouncing her first name, he has suggested that her gender might be as disqualifying as her politics.”
All of this comes as the election appears set to be decided by a historic gender gap.
“Four years ago, women preferred Hillary Clinton by a 12 point margin over Trump, according a Pew Research Center analysis of national exit polls. President Obama had a similar margin among women when he won the 2012 and 2008 elections,” said the report. “Polls suggest Biden could swamp those margins. A survey conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal this month showed the former vice president leading women by 60% to 34%, compared to his overall lead of 53% to 42%.”
2020 Election
Conservatives chant ‘Justice Barrett’ outside Supreme Court after McConnell pushed through nomination
Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Indiana was confirmed to the United State Supreme Court in a 52-48 Republican majority Monday night, filling the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the bench.
Chants of "Justice Barrett" could be heard outside the Supreme Court after she clinched the Senate vote.
Watch the video below.
https://twitter.com/jessebyrnes/status/1320879188400840706
https://twitter.com/marianne_levine/status/1320879575954587650
https://twitter.com/lindsaywise/status/1320872529830023168
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1320879764882837511
2020 Election
Trump patronizes and insults women — as he seeks female votes before election day: report
On Monday, the Los Angeles Times detailed the juxtaposition of President Donald Trump's 11th-hour attempts to sway women voters into his camp, with his ongoing condescension and insults towards any women who challenge or disagree with him.
"As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters," reported Chris Megerian and Eli Stokols. "But it hasn’t stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough."
2020 Election
Trump argues against counting all the votes: ‘Must have final total on November 3rd’
President Donald Trump on Monday argued against counting all of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.
While traveling from a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to the swearing-in of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump suggested that voting should end on election day and the incomplete results should be accepted.
"Big problems and discrepancies with Mail In Ballots all over the USA," Trump claimed.
"Must have final total on November 3rd," Trump demanded.
The comments were a continuation of Trump's efforts to discredit the legitimacy of the election as he trails Joe Biden in the polls.