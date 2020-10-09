Trump says he’s off steroids during first TV appearance in days: ‘Right now I’m medication free’

President Donald Trump was seen for the first time in days on Friday evening as he was interviewed on Fox News.

In the interview, Trump denied that he had breathing problems, which could be heard during his Thursday night call-in with Fox News.

Trump, doing his first on-camera interview since his coronavirus diagnosis, now claims he never had breathing problems as part of his Covid battle pic.twitter.com/SgbVfSUXA4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump went on to announce that he is no longer taking any medications.