Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’
In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.
“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t,” Trump told his rally.
It’s a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like “people say” or “some say” or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say “I don’t think that, people do.” But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.
In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they’ve opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.
The FBI alleges a militia plotted to kidnap and kill Michigan Whitmer.
Trump is telling a crowd of supporters in the state that "people are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn't" pic.twitter.com/CiFkGEZU0C
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) October 27, 2020
‘No wonder he’s losing suburban women’: Trump flattened for promise he’s putting ‘your husbands back to work’
President Donald Trump is drawing ire from women as his closing message to female voters is, "We’re getting your husbands back to work!"
Trump made the statement to a cheering crowd in Michigan Tuesday, though he didn't clarify what women should do if they work outside of the home and have been laid off due to the pandemic. It also appears the president has decided to ignore unmarried women entirely.
"I love women and I can't help it, they're the greatest," Trump said, four years after the Access Hollywood tape was released which showed him bragging about sexually assaulting strangers.
"I love them much more than the men," he added.
Trump also made an economic argument that sounded as dated as his talk about "suburban housewives."
"We're getting your husbands -- they want to get back to work, right? We're getting your husbands back to work," he argued.
Trump chants ‘COVID!’ ten times in a row after Obama slams him as ‘jealous’ of virus
President Donald Trump on Tuesday again complained about the amount of media coverage being given to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, where he reminded supporters that he had been infected by the virus.
"I would like to give me full credit," the president said of his recovery. "I don't want to give the drug any credit. I want to say, because I am a very young person that's in perfect physical shape, I took that virus and I woke up the next morning and I felt like Superman."
Trump then motioned to members of the media at the event.