Trump says militia that sought to kidnap and kill Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer was ‘maybe a problem, maybe it wasn’t’

In a startling moment during his Michigan rally Tuesday, President Donald Trump implied that the militia that attempted to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was maybe or maybe not all that big of a problem.

“People are entitled to say maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t,” Trump told his rally.

It’s a commonly used tactic by Trump to say things like “people say” or “some say” or raise hypotheticals so that it gives him the ability to say “I don’t think that, people do.” But he has never been able to cite the actual person that said that to him.

In this case, one would assume all political leaders would oppose kidnapping and killing a political leader regardless of the party to which he or she belongs. In Ohio they’ve opted for a gentler approach, merely trying to recall Republican Gov. Mike DeWine for his mask mandate.

See the video below: