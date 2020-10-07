Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump killing stimulus days before election proves he’s ‘unstable’: Morning Joe

Published

36 mins ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

President Donald Trump claimed ownership for ending negotiations on a stimulus bill, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said that proves he’s a danger to himself, his party and his country.

The “Morning Joe” host has been warning about the president’s mental state for years, but he said the medications he’s taking for a coronavirus infection had addled his brain even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve talked about for some time now this president has, for whatever reason, consistently put himself on the 30-percent side of issues that are 70/30 issues,” Scarborough said, “and you could go down the list in 2020, but he’s done it time and again. I would guess this is likely a 90/10 issue that if the Fed chairman and the markets are saying that we desperately need some stimulus going into the new year because 2021 is going to be devastating.”

“For a president to unilaterally kill the bill and then take credit for it is like something I’ve never seen in politics,” he continued. “Usually what would happen is cynically presidents would kill a bill, but then figure out a way to suddenly blame the other side, and they would do that to try to protect people in their own party, to try to protect the Martha McSallys, Cory Gardners, the Susan Collins, the Steve Daines — did not even do that. So people in Montana now know that Steve Daines supports a president that has killed any stimulus checks to help the people of Montana through their crises.”

“Spread that to Maine, same thing happening,” Scarborough added. “Susan Collins president that she has supported time and time again has cut off checks that could help the hard-working people of Maine, and do that around the country. It’s just absolutely illogical and suggests that the president is, right now, not only a detriment to his party, but also a danger, in fact, if, in fact, he is impacted by the drugs he’s on and the fact that he probably still has COVID, that he’s even more unstable and unmoored than he is in the best of circumstances.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Is Trump trying to lose?’ Political scientist baffled by everything the president has done in the last week

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump in just the last week has delivered a widely panned debate performance, gotten himself infected with the novel coronavirus, and has unilaterally cut off talks to provide economic relief to struggling Americans.

Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, writes in the Washington Post that Trump's actions have been so damaging to his own election prospects that you'd be forgiven for thinking he's intentionally trying to lose.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Thriller where horror is combined with farce’: TV critic breaks down the spectacle of the Trump Show

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

The Age of Trump is a horrible never-ending story. One page is turned, and another appears. "The End" is nowhere in sight. Although Election Day 2020 is less than a month away, the days and weeks ahead feel interminable.

As a story the Age of Trump is simultaneously drama, comedy and tragedy. In terms of genres, it is a spy thriller (Russia's control and influence over Trump), a crime story (Trump and his taxes, a political mafia family, vast corruption), dystopian speculative fiction (how could so many horrible things all happen at once?), and a political drama and documentary (how fascism came to America). Donald Trump's story, unfortunately, is also a distasteful softcore farce (considering the sordid details of his known or alleged affairs).

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox & Friends host fumes at Trump for stimulus debacle: ‘It looks like he’s to blame now!’

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday whacked President Donald Trump for unilaterally calling off economic relief talks until after the election by pointing out the the president just did significant damage to his re-election campaign.

Kilmeade began by discussing the importance of more help from the government to help businesses get through the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"For the president to come out with a tweet like that with the markets still open, it just crashed the market and cost people a lot of money," he said. "You have 30,000 people who are about to lose their jobs and be furloughed through no fault of their own. The tourism industry, the hospitality industry has been destroyed. If you work in a hotel, you don't need me to tell you."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE