Trump thanks a supporter who says she’d ‘wade through a sea of COVID-infested water’ to vote for him

With his polling situation worsening, President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked a rabid supporter who said she would endanger her own personal health to vote for him.

A Trump-loving Twitter user named Heather on Tuesday evening boasted that she “would wade though a sea of COVID infested water to vote for President Trump on November 3rd,” despite the fact that the novel coronavirus has so far killed more than 210,000 American citizens.

Trump, who has told his fans in recent days that they have nothing to fear from the deadly disease, somehow found the tweet and wrote back, “Thank you, Heather!”

While the president may still have Heather on his side, polling shows that his position has slid in the last week, and polling averages at both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics have the president losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden by an average of nine points.