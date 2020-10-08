Trump’s $200 prescription drug cards look like a bust — and many won’t be sent until after the election
President Donald Trump announced late last month that he had authorized sending $200 cards out to Medicare beneficiaries that they could use to pay for prescription drugs.
However, Politico is reporting that the plan may not deliver the political jolt the president is hoping for because many seniors won’t even receive the cards until after the 2020 presidential election.
Additionally, Politico’s sources say that health officials are “scrambling” to finalize a plan to get the cards into seniors’ hands, as they were caught off guard by Trump’s abrupt announcement.
“The administration is seeking to finalize the plan as soon as Friday and send letters to 39 million Medicare beneficiaries next week, informing seniors of Trump’s new effort to lower their drug costs, although many seniors would not receive the actual cards until after the election,” the publication writes. “The $200 cards — which would resemble credit cards, would need to be used at pharmacies and could be branded with a reference to Trump himself — would be paid for by tapping Medicare’s trust fund.”
Trump had initially tried getting a deal with pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug costs, although they balked after the Trump administration insisted that the companies send out the so-called “Trump cards” to Medicare beneficiaries.
2020 Election
Fox News host cuts off GOP chair’s rant against ‘virtual’ debate: ‘Prove the president had multiple negative tests’
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel suggested that her party could withhold participation from all future presidential debates if President Donald Trump is required to participate in a "virtual" event.
During an appearance on Fox News, McDaniel argued that the Commission on Presidential Debate is not following the "science" because she expects Trump to test negative for COVID-19 by the time of the event.
"You're not shedding live virus 10 days after diagnosis," McDaniel claimed. "So why are they changing the rules?"
"I will just tell you, I hope no future nominee of our party works with this commission," she continued. "They are a total joke and they hurting out democracy and they are impacting our election."
2020 Election
REVEALED: Trump’s economy was plummeting before the pandemic — and Mike Pence just told a whopper about it during the debate
There’s fresh evidence today that the robust economy Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama was faltering before the pandemic.
State personal consumption spending growth slowed sharply in 2019 compared to the year before, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday morning. The growth rate plummeted by a fifth.
Personal expenditures grew in 2019 but by only 3.9%, down from 4.9% in the previous year.
Counting on Trump to sign a new relief package would be like trusting that he actually knows how to improve the economy for all Americans, not just the already rich.
2020 Election
The View hosts mock Trump for being too afraid to debate: ‘Why don’t they just wheel him in in a straitjacket’
Co-hosts of "The View" couldn't help but laugh at President Donald Trump for being too afraid to debate former Vice President Joe Biden for a second time.
"I beat him in the first debate," Trump told Fox Business. "At the second debate, we have a never Trumper as a host, but that's okay because I beat him in the second debate also. So, I'm not going to do a virtual debate. I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That's not what debating is all about. Sit behind a computer and do a debate. that's ridiculous, and then they catch you off whenever they want."
Host Whoopi Goldberg was confused and had to fact-check that there wasn't a second debate and she wasn't sure what Trump was talking about.