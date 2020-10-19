Trump’s campaign vows he won’t chicken out of the last 2020 debate
On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new rule change that will cut the microphone of candidates who try to talk over the other during their allotted segment — a change that would serve to penalize President Donald Trump if he tries to interrupt Joe Biden the same way he did at the first debate.
The Trump campaign — which earlier in the day sent a letter blasting the “Biden Debate Commission” for supposedly changing up the agreed-to debate topics — has made clear they will still participate in the debates despite the new rules.
New: Trump camp says the president *will* participate in third debate “regardless of last minute rule changes.” Note: this statement claims Thursday was “supposed to be” foreign policy focused but that’s not accurate. It was always going to be same format as the first, per CPD. pic.twitter.com/06sLKRyMVX
Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma
Longtime actor and activist Jeff Bridges announced on Monday that he had been diagnosed with Lymphoma.
"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges posted on Twitter.
"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma," he revealed.
"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he explained. "I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."
The actor took the occasion to ask everyone to vote.
I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.
Here’s the simple truth about the fake Hunter Biden scandal Team Trump wishes was a ‘smoking gun’
Donald Trump is trying hard to recreate the perfect storm that landed him in the White House in 2016 despite being the most unpopular candidate in the modern polling era. That year, the Clinton campaign's hacked emails were dribbled out over the final six weeks of the race. There wasn't much to them, but internal campaign communications tend to be frank and are easily mined for scandalettes. Having established the storyline that Clinton was as corrupt as Trump, they provided a steady stream of stories with "emails reveal" in the headlines which served to reinforce the right's narrative.
This single sentence from a federal court’s ruling exposes the dark right-wing view of voting
Three judges on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday stayed an injunction by a lower district court that sought to protect the voting rights of Texans voting by mail.
The majority decision, written by Judge Jerry E. Smith, blocked the lower court's orders to Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs that would have required officials to notify Texans whose mail ballots were rejected because of an apparent signature mismatch and give them an opportunity to address the issue. Under current law, election officials can reject a mail ballot if they determine that the signature does not match the voter's signature on file; officials must notify the voter of the rejection within 10 days. But even then, the voter may not be given an opportunity to fix the problem.