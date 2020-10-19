Trump’s campaign vows he won’t chicken out of the last 2020 debate

On Monday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced a new rule change that will cut the microphone of candidates who try to talk over the other during their allotted segment — a change that would serve to penalize President Donald Trump if he tries to interrupt Joe Biden the same way he did at the first debate.

The Trump campaign — which earlier in the day sent a letter blasting the “Biden Debate Commission” for supposedly changing up the agreed-to debate topics — has made clear they will still participate in the debates despite the new rules.

