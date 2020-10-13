Trump’s disgraced former physician attacks Biden’s ‘mental capacity’ in official campaign call
Ronny Jackson, the disgraced former White House physician who is now running as a Republican for Congress in Texas, told reporters on Tuesday that Democratic nominee Joe Biden may lack the “mental capacity” to be president.
The Trump campaign over the last two weeks has toned down its efforts to paint the former vice president as senile after multiple polls show that Biden bested Trump in the first 2020 presidential debate.
However, the Trump campaign has now revived those attacks and brought Jackson, whose nomination to run the Department of Veterans Affairs was derailed by allegations that he overprescribed drugs, on an official call to smear Biden as mentally unfit for the office of the presidency.
“I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I’m concerned that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief,” Jackson said during the call.
Jackson’s purported assessment of Biden comes despite the fact that he is not a cognitive health specialist and has not examined the former vice president personally.
Indeed, Jackson emphasized during the phone call that he not is claiming that Biden suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, and also claimed that “I’m not making a medical assessment” of Biden’s cognitive state.
Current polls show the purportedly mentally incapable Biden leading President Donald Trump by an average of around ten points.
