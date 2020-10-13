Trump’s incompetence is turning his losing campaign ‘into a party-killing, landslide defeat’: conservative columnist

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into the incompetence of GOP efforts to secure a second term for President Donald Trump — saying that the campaign was practically “doing Joe Biden’s work for him.”

“Trump gave up on negotiating a second covid-19 stimulus plan (then reversed course, but too late, it appears). As a result, he is not doing the one thing that could demonstrate that he cares about the lives of Americans and takes the pandemic seriously,” wrote Rubin. “Trump also decided to try to ram through a Supreme Court justice at the last moment, thinking it would be a boost for his base. There is no sign it has done anything more to pump up his base (which gets narrower by the day), but it is underscoring Biden’s criticisms that Republicans are too willing to abuse power.”

“As for the debate, Trump tried to bully his way through with disastrous results,” wrote Rubin. “He then deprived himself of an opportunity to replace that debacle with a less terrible performance this week. By the time we get to Oct. 22 for what should have been the third debate, even more people will have voted, and the image of Trump as a bullying, know-nothing president will be even more firmly entrenched.”

Recent polls have shown Biden surging even more than he was in the summer, pulling numbers on par with Barack Obama’s 2008 landslide. A lead that large would put several key Senate Republicans at risk, including in Iowa, North Carolina, and Arizona. It also means House Republicans are unlikely to reclaim red territory they lost in 2018 and could even lose more seats.

“Future political scientists and campaign operatives may study this campaign for years to come as an example of how to turn a losing campaign into a party-killing, landslide defeat,” concluded Rubin.

You can read more here.