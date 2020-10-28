Trump’s ‘psycho’ spokesman Hogan Gidley scorched for ‘unthinking cruelty’ toward MAGA supporters

The press secretary of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign assured CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t in danger from the coronavirus at an upcoming rally — but that’s not what he was asked.

The CNN anchor asked Hogan Gidley whether the campaign was concerned about the pandemic’s spread at multiple rallies held by the president and vice president in Wisconsin, which is setting daily records for new cases.

“Hospitals in Wisconsin are near capacity,” Camerota said. “Does that give you any pause about going there and holding a big rally?”

Gidley, who previously served as the deputy White House press secretary, said it did not.

“No, it doesn’t,” Gidley said. “The vice president has the best doctors in the world around him. They’ve obviously contract traced and have come to the conclusion that it’s fine for him to be out on the campaign trail. The American people have the right under the First Amendment to peaceably assemble, too. The fact is, we’re seeing some good news about coronavirus.”

Social media users were shocked by the lack of concern for the thousands who might pack into those rallies, which have not typically displayed much social distancing or mask wearing.

It doesn't even OCCUR to Gidley that she's referring to putting the residents at risk. JHC — Laura Winig (@lwinig) October 28, 2020

#Pence has good doctors, so screw everyone else.

CNN: "Hospitals in WI are near capacity. Does that give you any pause about going there and holding a big rally?"

Trump Press Sec. Hogan Gidley: “No, it doesn’t … the VP has the best doctors in the world around him." — Steve Provizer (@improviz) October 28, 2020

The question wasn’t about the Vice President’s health. — Masket or Casket ⚰️ (@smotus) October 28, 2020

The casual, unthinking cruelty is horrifying. https://t.co/qgM1aMljNu — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 28, 2020

In other words, we don’t care. — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) October 28, 2020

Trump Campaign Press Sec. Hogan Gidley: “The Vice President has the best doctors in the world around him.” The average American attending his rallies does not. https://t.co/HQBHhLtFpd — Justin Gomez (@JustinGomezABC) October 28, 2020

Hogan Gidley: screw the public, Pence will be fine. https://t.co/FYOWztBEYK — Ann Voted Early ☮️ (@afavon440) October 28, 2020

“No, it doesn’t … the VP has the best doctors in the world around him."

I feel like there's a message in there for everyone who is not the VP. — suki sven (@ahappything) October 28, 2020

This says it all. Hogan Gidley, like ALL Trump sycophants, doesn’t give a crap about the little guy. Only the Trumpster elite. — The Honorable Miss Norma Jeane & (@rosanthony3) October 28, 2020

It doesn't even occur to all-around tool Hogan Gidley that he's being asked about the welfare of people who live in Wisconsin, not about Mike's Pence's health. https://t.co/7PwVSUnhIi — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) October 28, 2020

Actual psychopathy right there — doesn't occur to him that the rally attendees even exist as real people with value as more than props. — Felina (@FelinaBlanc) October 28, 2020

This is a phenomenon known as 'cult focus'. The followers are irrelevant except for indoctrination, discipline, bilking, and retention.https://t.co/eqYfvEcaXe — Monty Hamilton's Battery Boa (@MontyBoa99) October 28, 2020

Tone deaf. He doesn’t even see that the question had nothing to do with Pence. WOW — Tales from the Midwest (@TalesMidwest) October 28, 2020

I hate Hogan Gidley with the heat of a thousand Kayleigh McEnanys. — harleyb (@harleyb11) October 28, 2020

The dude would make psychopaths jealous

Smh — Exploding Tree Singh, MD (@LabyrinthWeaver) October 28, 2020

Majority of Americans don't have the best doctors in the world on speed dial, let alone traveling with them or available within minutes by helicopter. Majority of Americans don't have $600 in emergency savings, let alone thousands needed for ER visit let alone covid19 stay. — lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) October 28, 2020

OMG. To Gidley: Yeah, great, We're Not worried about HIM… How about the people you all are supposed to serve? — gargirl Black Lives Matter (@HeatherMcGuirk1) October 28, 2020

Perfectly encapsulates the malevolence of modern conservatism. Not even capable of recognizing the risk to rally goers and staff. — The Arm (@thearmtpks) October 28, 2020

This about sums up this Administration's empathy and concern for millions of Americans who don't have the "best doctors in the world" around them. — Irwin F. Fletch ‍☠️ (@DavidKubick) October 28, 2020

