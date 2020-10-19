Trump’s spy chief blasted as an ‘idiot’ by veteran intelligence official

President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence was blasted by the former CIA director.

John Ratcliffe told Fox Business that data from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and suggested that Joe Biden and his son were involved in criminal activity.

“That’s something that the American people should consider as they go in and look at elections and everything that’s going on in this country,” Ratcliffe said. “We have the opportunity to bring truth.”

Michael Hayden, a retired U.S. Air Force general and former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency, was appalled by Ratcliffe’s statements.

“This idiot Is abusing his office by politicizing it,” tweeted Hayden, who was deputy director of national intelligence under President George W. Bush. “The head of the intelligence community should be hands off on politics. This is reprehensible!”

“Vote for Trump and you’ll get more of it,” added Hayden, who also served high-ranking intelligence roles under presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. “We will be just like Russia or China. A tin pot dictatorship.”

