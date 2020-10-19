Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s spy chief blasted as an ‘idiot’ by veteran intelligence official

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. John Ratcliffe (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence was blasted by the former CIA director.

John Ratcliffe told Fox Business that data from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign, and suggested that Joe Biden and his son were involved in criminal activity.

“That’s something that the American people should consider as they go in and look at elections and everything that’s going on in this country,” Ratcliffe said. “We have the opportunity to bring truth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Hayden, a retired U.S. Air Force general and former director of the CIA and the National Security Agency, was appalled by Ratcliffe’s statements.

“This idiot Is abusing his office by politicizing it,” tweeted Hayden, who was deputy director of national intelligence under President George W. Bush. “The head of the intelligence community should be hands off on politics. This is reprehensible!”

“Vote for Trump and you’ll get more of it,” added Hayden, who also served high-ranking intelligence roles under presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. “We will be just like Russia or China. A tin pot dictatorship.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump slams ‘idiot’ Fauci and vows to do 5 rallies a day in unhinged call with campaign staff

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump this week said that he would participate in five campaign rallies a day as Americans prepare for election day.

The news came during a campaign conference call, which Trump joined from Las Vegas.

Trump told staffers that this is the "best day" out of any of his campaigns.

"We're going to win," the president reportedly said. "I wouldn't have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago."

When Trump asked Campaign Manager Bill Stepien if he was "still up" in Ohio, Stepien didn't respond.

Trump also said that it was difficult for him to hold rallies following his recovery from COVID-19.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative unleashes on John Cornyn and Republicans like him who ‘deserve to lose’ for fear of standing up to Trump

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin unleashed on Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and others like him, who are too cowardly to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Cornyn was asked in an interview about his relationship with Trump and responded with an analogy of himself as "maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well. I think what we found is that we’re not going to change President Trump. He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there’s not much in between. What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I’ve observed, those usually don’t end too well.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks Dr. Fauci and ‘these idiots’ who keep talking about COVID-19 in campaign call

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday once again lashed out at America's top infectious disease expert.

During a call with campaign staff, the president bitterly complained that there has been so much attention paid to the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has killed 220,000 Americans in eight months while simultaneously upending the American economy and putting millions out of work.

"People are tired of COVID," the president ranted during the call, according to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman. "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong... Fauci's a nice guy, he's been here for 500 years."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE