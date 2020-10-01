Trump’s COVID task force is almost ‘begging’ him to cancel Wisconsin rally amid infection surge: CNN’s Berman

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday pointed out that President Donald Trump’s own COVID-19 task force appears to be trying to get the president to cancel his upcoming rally in Wisconsin, which is seeing a record spike in novel coronavirus cases.

During a discussion about the surge in cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin, Berman quoted from a new coronavirus task force report that warned in stark terms about the dangers facing the state.

“During the intense period of viral surge, large numbers of acutely infected individuals caused exponential growth in infections,” the report states of the situation in Wisconsin. “Although young adults are the most affected group currently, spread to other age groups is inevitable. To the maximal degree possible, increase social distancing mitigation measures until cases decline.”

Berman then said it sounded like the task force sounds like it’s “begging” him to cancel the rally given the dire circumstances on the ground.

“It’s like he’s choosing the place in the country that is having its worst experience with coronavirus to hold a rally,” commented co-host Alisyn Camerota.

Data from the New York Times show that COVID cases in Wisconsin have surged by 71 percent in the last two weeks, while deaths from the disease have increased by more than 50 percent.

