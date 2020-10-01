Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s COVID task force is almost ‘begging’ him to cancel Wisconsin rally amid infection surge: CNN’s Berman

Published

2 hours ago

on

Donald Trump and Dr. Tony Fauci (screengrab)

CNN’s John Berman on Thursday pointed out that President Donald Trump’s own COVID-19 task force appears to be trying to get the president to cancel his upcoming rally in Wisconsin, which is seeing a record spike in novel coronavirus cases.

During a discussion about the surge in cases and hospitalizations in Wisconsin, Berman quoted from a new coronavirus task force report that warned in stark terms about the dangers facing the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the intense period of viral surge, large numbers of acutely infected individuals caused exponential growth in infections,” the report states of the situation in Wisconsin. “Although young adults are the most affected group currently, spread to other age groups is inevitable. To the maximal degree possible, increase social distancing mitigation measures until cases decline.”

Berman then said it sounded like the task force sounds like it’s “begging” him to cancel the rally given the dire circumstances on the ground.

“It’s like he’s choosing the place in the country that is having its worst experience with coronavirus to hold a rally,” commented co-host Alisyn Camerota.

Data from the New York Times show that COVID cases in Wisconsin have surged by 71 percent in the last two weeks, while deaths from the disease have increased by more than 50 percent.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘No we don’t’ want Trump holding a rally in our city right now: Wisconsin mayor

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

La Crosse, Wisconsin Mayor Tim Kabat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he does not want President Donald Trump to hold a rally that's planned to take place in his city on Saturday.

At the start of the interview, Camerota asked Kabat point blank whether he wanted the president in his city over the weekend.

"No we don't," he replied. "We're hoping to get this event either canceled or postponed to another time, based on what we're experiencing right now."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal and mental health experts ‘tell the truth’ about the pandemic: Donald Trump is guilty of mass murder

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Two hundred and six thousand, six hundred and sixty-five people. That's 206,665 mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents. As of this writing, that is the number of American lives lost in six months as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (The number will be larger b the time you read this.) A pandemic first described by the current United States president as a "Democrat hoax" and "like a flu" has now claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Americans — unnecessarily.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporter attacks TV news photographer outside Duluth rally

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump's supporters violently attacked a TV news photographer outside a Minnesota rally.

A white man who appeared to be in his 60s confronted WCCO-TV photojournalist Dymanh Chhoun during a clash with Joe Biden supporters outside the president's rally Wednesday in Duluth, the station reported.

“You guys want to be peaceful? Be peaceful!" the man says to the journalist. "You want to be violent? Come to me!”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE