Trump’s ‘vitals over last 24 hours concerning’ and ‘next 48 hours will be critical’: report
According to a tweet from Sara Cook — a producer at CBS — and David Begnaud of CBS NewsRadio, a White House source said the president had a rough 24 hours and the next 48 hours of his treatment for the COVID-190 virus are critical.
Cook’s tweet states, “BREAKING: ‘The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.’ –A source familiar with the President’s health, to pool reporters.”
Begnaud added, “White House press pool was just told: ‘The president’s vitals over the last 24hrs were very concerning and the next 48hrs will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery’ •That’s a bleaker picture than Trumps Dr. just painted•”
BREAKING: “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”
–A source familiar with the President’s health, to pool reporters
— Sara Cook (@saraecook) October 3, 2020
BREAKING: White House press pool was just told: “The president’s vitals over the last 24hrs were very concerning and the next 48hrs will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery”
•That’s a bleaker picture than Trumps Dr. just painted•
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 3, 2020
Appears WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to reporters & contradicted President’s doctor by saying Trump vitals over last 24 hrs were very concerning. Doesn’t give confidence that Chief of Staff wants to be anonymous or that WH & med teams can’t keep story straight. https://t.co/UWnEq4jgih
— Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 3, 2020
2020 Election
Chris Christie announces he has tested positive for COVID-19
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced on Twitter Saturday morning that he has tested positive the COVID-19 virus.
According to the former lawmaker, "I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition."
Christie notably was working with Donald Trump recently on his debate prep.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘underlying conditions’ could take him off the campaign trail indefinitely: MSNBC
On MSNBC Saturday, Pulitzer Prize-winning science journalist Laurie Garrett said that President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has revealed he has a number of previously unknown comorbidities, and that his condition is bad enough to pull him off the campaign trail for the foreseeable future.
"We know now that Trump has a lot more underlying medical conditions than he's ever really allowed the world to know about," said Garrett. "He has tried his level best to appear very youthful, to have no trouble walking, no trouble lifting glasses of water to drink, no difficulty slurring words, all these things. He's gone out of his way to have medical assessments appear that, number one, he's in the fittest state of health, and, number two, that he's considerably younger than Joe Biden, who he likes to portray as old and senile. They're only three years apart."