Infamous 2016 ‘undecided voter’ Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind
Famously undecided voter Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind.
The St. Louis-area man took part in a town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Oct. 9, 2016, where he gained notice as the “Red Sweater Guy” after asking the candidates about their energy policies, and Bone told Newsweek he’s still undecided four years later.
“To be perfectly honest, I’d say I’m uncommitted again,” Bone said. “Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They’re uncommitted, which means that you don’t really have a positive opinion of either candidate.”
Bone admits he’s surprised Trump won, and remains undecided although he’s not all that impressed with his first term.
“Hit and miss with a lot more misses than hits,” Bone said. “What Trump is really a master at is manipulating people via the media. It’s crazy how he gets us all to pay attention to what’s in his right hand while he’s doing his sleight of hand with the other.”
2020 Election
Ken Bone still can’t make up his mind
Famously undecided voter Ken Bone still can't make up his mind.
The St. Louis-area man took part in a town hall debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Oct. 9, 2016, where he gained notice as the "Red Sweater Guy" after asking the candidates about their energy policies, and Bone told Newsweek he's still undecided four years later.
"To be perfectly honest, I'd say I'm uncommitted again," Bone said. "Very, very few people in either of these election cycles were truly undecided. They're uncommitted, which means that you don't really have a positive opinion of either candidate."
2020 Election
‘Is Trump trying to lose?’ Political scientist baffled by everything the president has done in the last week
President Donald Trump in just the last week has delivered a widely panned debate performance, gotten himself infected with the novel coronavirus, and has unilaterally cut off talks to provide economic relief to struggling Americans.
Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, writes in the Washington Post that Trump's actions have been so damaging to his own election prospects that you'd be forgiven for thinking he's intentionally trying to lose.
2020 Election
Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis
Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?