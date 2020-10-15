Quantcast
Viewers stunned as Trump unleashes 'objectively insane' rants at latest rally: The steroids 'turned his brain into pudding'

Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in North Carolina on Thursday, and many people were shocked by his remarks.

During one point in his speech, Trump appeared to suggest that federal marshals intentionally killed an antifa supporter accused of shooting a conservative protester to death in Portland, Oregon.

“We sent in the U.S. Marshals, took 15 minutes and it was over,” Trump said. “They knew who he was, they didn’t want to arrest him, and 15 minutes — that ended.”

Summing up the rally, Susan J. Demas, the editor-in-chief of Michigan Advance, said: “Trump bragged about a extrajudicial killing on American soil and whipped up a crowd against the press as the ‘enemy of the people’ again, and neither will be a big story, in part, because we live in denial about how bad some things really are.”

The president also claimed his upcoming town hall event on NBC News was a “setup” and suggested that God had rescued him from his COVID-19 infection.

See some more reactions below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
