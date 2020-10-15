Viewers stunned as Trump unleashes ‘objectively insane’ rants at latest rally: The steroids ‘turned his brain into pudding’
President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in North Carolina on Thursday, and many people were shocked by his remarks.
During one point in his speech, Trump appeared to suggest that federal marshals intentionally killed an antifa supporter accused of shooting a conservative protester to death in Portland, Oregon.
“We sent in the U.S. Marshals, took 15 minutes and it was over,” Trump said. “They knew who he was, they didn’t want to arrest him, and 15 minutes — that ended.”
Summing up the rally, Susan J. Demas, the editor-in-chief of Michigan Advance, said: “Trump bragged about a extrajudicial killing on American soil and whipped up a crowd against the press as the ‘enemy of the people’ again, and neither will be a big story, in part, because we live in denial about how bad some things really are.”
The president also claimed his upcoming town hall event on NBC News was a “setup” and suggested that God had rescued him from his COVID-19 infection.
See some more reactions below:
The steroids they gave Trump in the hospital have turned his brain into pudding lmao https://t.co/4eIAcyLSir
— Will Selissen (@SelissenWill) October 15, 2020
I don’t think Trump is helping himself here. Is he still on the steroids?
— Norma (@normarivka) October 15, 2020
Trump's brain is *ucked UP https://t.co/DTwv5mr6un
— Paul Zavinsky (@PZavinsky) October 15, 2020
Why does Trump act like a deranged 5 year old with mental issues? wtf
— Sue (@suzyq222) October 15, 2020
He’s such a FUCKING JOKE, he shows ZERO respect to the American people w how he demeans the office of the Presidency
trump is the lowest bar imaginable.
Galactic embarrassment for the United States.
WAKE UP #MAGA MORONS https://t.co/gyWawzmVH3
— ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) October 15, 2020
https://twitter.com/musicwhatmusic/status/1316816361771892736
roid trump is exposing his mental cheat sheet to remember who his kids are here:
IVANKA = HOT
ERIC = BUSINESS
BARRON = TALL
DON JR = https://t.co/WEVFPBUj6w
— matt (@matthiasellis) October 15, 2020
Trump speaking at his NC Covid rally is the most unhinged yet. Not sure if it’s his poll numbers or the steroids.
— America (@funnily22) October 15, 2020
I know…it gets easier and easier to not be shocked by what the orange idiot says, but this is Trump bragging about the extrajudicial killing of a US citizen by the US Marshals.
"They didn't want to arrest him."
This is an objectively insane clip https://t.co/aEfCDqjZHt
— Shawn Foss (@Shawn_Foss) October 15, 2020
Neither Trump nor his cult members have any clue how unemployment rates work. https://t.co/bsFU2shqUv
— TonyRush (@TonyRush) October 15, 2020
Of all the signs of our national decline, cheering in response to descriptions of government criminality — as Trump describes it, "they didn't want to arrest him" and "they got him" — is among the most disturbing. https://t.co/pWlIPVeSlO
— Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) October 15, 2020
