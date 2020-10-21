‘Vote these monsters out’: Trump officials weigh deep funding cuts to COVID-19 relief, newborn screenings in Democratic-led cities
Documents obtained by Politico reveal that the Trump White House is weighing millions of dollars in federal funding cuts to Covid-19 relief, newborn screenings, and other crucial healthcare programs in Democrat-led cities, a move critics decried as politically motivated “retribution” that could have a devastating impact on poor and sick Americans amid the ongoing pandemic.
Politico reported late Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has “identified federal grants covering… nearly 200 health programs that could be in line for cuts as part of a sweeping government-wide directive the administration is advancing during the final weeks of the presidential campaign and amid an intensifying pandemic Trump has downplayed.”
“Vote these monsters out,” progressive strategist Murshed Zaheed tweeted in response to the new reporting.
According to Politico:
HHS compiled the list with input from at least 12 agencies it oversees. The list includes 185 programs that touch on everything from Trump’s own initiative to end HIV transmission by the end of the decade to the opioid crisis and research into lung diseases. The list also includes funding for other programs, like $423,000 for universal hearing screenings for newborns in the District of Columbia, housing for people in addiction recovery in Seattle, and services providing nutrition and mental health counseling to elderly New Yorkers.
The administration’s decision to target funding for life-saving health programs stems from a September 2 memorandum in which President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to review “funding to state and local government recipients” that the White House has condemned for not quashing racial justice protests.
Last month, as Common Dreams reported, the Department of Justice designated New York City, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon as “anarchist jurisdictions” that could lose federal grant money amid a pandemic that has taken an enormous toll on state and local budgets.
Besides shameless graft, Trump's central agenda is tormenting the people who didn't vote for him https://t.co/QJdkkErAl3
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) October 21, 2020
Chrissie Juliano, executive director of the Big Cities Health Coalition, an organization that represents major city health departments, warned that “there’s no extra money lying around” to help local governments make up for potential federal funding cuts.
“This is not a time to be playing politics with people’s health,” Juliano told Politico.
2020 Election
Maryland man arrested over plot to kidnap, beat, sodomize and murder Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on national TV
A Maryland man was arrested this week after he allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kalama Harris.
WJZ reported that James Dale Reed, 42, of Maryland was arrested earlier this month after he admitted writing a letter and leaving it at a Frederick home on the morning of Oct. 4. A Ring door camera caught an image of the person.
According to The New York Times, Reed is accused of threatening to kidnap and murder the Democratic candidates.
2020 Election
Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’
A spokesperson for President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use "taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family."
During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"The corruption is now flowing into his family," Gidley opined. "And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families."
Although Gidley was referring to Biden's family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump's children.
2020 Election
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19
President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.
By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.
America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.