WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant

In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him “a tyrant.”

Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, “Trump is not your friend, dude.”

Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”

You can see the video below:

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! "Trump is not your friend dude" He says Trump is "a tyrant" & calls President Trump an "enemy". pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

