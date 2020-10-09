WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant
In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him “a tyrant.”
Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, “Trump is not your friend, dude.”
Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”
You can see the video below:
Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too!
"Trump is not your friend dude"
He says Trump is "a tyrant" & calls President Trump an "enemy". pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020
2020 Election
Trump looks to rescue election with rallies
President Donald Trump takes to the airwaves Friday while pushing for live rallies this weekend, despite questions over his recovery from Covid-19, in a frenetic attempt to catch up with challenger Joe Biden.
With just 25 days before the November 3 election, Trump is frustrated, constrained by a coronavirus outbreak in the White House, and losing badly to Biden in the polls.
Friday, he was due to host what was billed as "the largest radio rally in history" on The Rush Limbaugh Show -- a popular right-wing chat show.
And late Thursday, in one of two lengthy interviews he gave to friendly right-wing hosts on the Fox television network, he announced tentative plans for a rally in Florida on Saturday and another in Pennsylvania the next day.
Trump is bleeding support — and just blew ‘one of his few remaining opportunities’ to win in November: report
According to pollsters and Republican campaign consultants, the chances that Donald Trump will be re-elected in less than 30 days are dwindling away with polls showing steady erosion of support and voters the president had been counting on fleeing his camp for Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
As one longtime Republican campaign consultant put it, the presidency is "Biden's to lose."
According to a report from Bloomberg, Trump is bleeding support from seniors, women and the suburbs if polling is to be believed, with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 210,000 lives in the U.S.