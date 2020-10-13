Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly refuses to say whether she believes Roe v Wade properly decided

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Amy Coney Barrett (MSNBC)

Amy Coney Barrett refused to tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether she believes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

The California Democrat tried to pin her down on the landmark abortion case, but President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeatedly dodged the question.

“I want to be forthright and answer every question so far as I can,” Barrett said. “I think on that question, you know, I’m going to invoke Justice [Elena] Kagan’s description, which is perfectly put. When she was in her confirmation hearing she said she was not going to grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and I think in an area where precedent continues to be pressed and litigated as is true of [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey it would be particularly wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge. So if I express a view on a precedent it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein wasn’t satisfied with Barrett’s answer.

“So on something that is a major cause, with major effect on over half of the population of this country, who are women, after all, it’s distressing not to get a straight answer,” Feinstein said. “So let me try again. Do you agree with Justice [Antonin] Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?”

Barrett dodged again.

“Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question, but again, I can’t pre-commit or say, ‘Yes, I’m going in with some agendas,’ but I’m not,” the nominee said. “I don’t have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey.”

Feinstein tried once again.

“Well, as a person, I don’t know if you’ll answer this one either,” Feinstein said. “Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?”

Barrett once again refused to say how she would vote on abortion cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My answer is the same because that’s a case that’s litigated,” she said. “Its contours could come up again, in fact, do come up. They came up last term before the court, so I think, you know, what Casey‘s standard is, and that’s just a contentious issue, which I know one reason why it would be comforting to you to have an answer. But I can’t express views on cases or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”

Feinstein told the nominee her refusal to answer was unacceptable.

“That makes it difficult for me, and I think for other women also on this committee, because this is a very important case, and it affects a lot of people,” Feinstein said. “Millions and millions of women, and you could be a very important vote, and I had hoped you would say as a person — you have got a lovely family, you understand all the implications of family life [and] you should be very proud of that. I’m proud of you for that, but my position is a little different.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re going on the biggest court of this land with a problem out there that all women see one way or another in their life,” the senator added. “Not all, but, certainly married women do and others, too, and so the question comes, what happens, and will this justice support a law that has substantial precedent now? Would you commit yourself on whether you would or would not?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s incompetence is turning his losing campaign ‘into a party-killing, landslide defeat’: conservative columnist

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into the incompetence of GOP efforts to secure a second term for President Donald Trump — saying that the campaign was practically "doing Joe Biden's work for him."

"Trump gave up on negotiating a second covid-19 stimulus plan (then reversed course, but too late, it appears). As a result, he is not doing the one thing that could demonstrate that he cares about the lives of Americans and takes the pandemic seriously," wrote Rubin. "Trump also decided to try to ram through a Supreme Court justice at the last moment, thinking it would be a boost for his base. There is no sign it has done anything more to pump up his base (which gets narrower by the day), but it is underscoring Biden’s criticisms that Republicans are too willing to abuse power."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s court wrangler Mitch McConnell wants to ensure the Supreme Court champions one fundamental issue — and it’s not about abortion or gay rights

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Today’s political chatter was just bizarre. The talking point on the Sunday talk shows, pushed hard by Republicans and enabled by the media, was that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to explain his stance on “court-packing,” that is, adding more justices to the Supreme Court. Some Democrats have begun to talk about that outcome if the Republicans ram through Amy Coney Barrett in these last few days before the election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Historian explains collective insanity behind lack of social distancing at Florida Trump rally

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

On Monday, October 12, President Donald Trump — who was recently hospitalized with the COVID-19 coronavirus — held a MAGA rally in Sanford, Florida. Social distancing was virtually nonexistent at the event, protective face masks were few and far between, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis high-fived Trump supporters before rubbing his nose with his hand. On MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday, host Joe Scarborough asked presidential historian Jonathan Meacham how things got to the point where part of the U.S. population is willing to engage in suicidal behavior in support of a president — and Meacham offered some historic insights.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE