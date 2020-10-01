WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen pranks Pence in upcoming ‘Borat’ sequel

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen pranked Vice President Mike Pence as part of a bit in his forthcoming sequel to the 2006 film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”
The long-rumored comedy will premier Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video, and features a scene filmed at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference held back in February, just before the coronavirus lockdowns, reported The Daily Beast.
ADVERTISEMENT
A trailer for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan” shows Baron Cohen dressed as President Donald Trump at CPAC, where he interrupts Pence to offer his character’s daughter.
“Michael Pennis,” Baron Cohen says, with the young woman flung over his shoulder, “I brought a girl for you!”
The trailer shows Pence look his way, and conservative media outlets covered the stunt when it happened, but without realizing who was wearing the Trump costume.
“Less than 10 minutes into the vice president’s remarks,” The Daily Caller reported, “a protester dressed like the president stood up near the front of the audience and began yelling about Trump and ‘white supremacy.’”
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
U.S. District Judge John Bates ruled Thursday that one of President Donald Trump's "blue ribbon panels" broke public meetings laws, reported Politico.
The law enforcement panel violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act, according to the federal court judge, by only allowing law enforcement on the commission and by holding meetings in secret.
"The commission’s final report was set to go to Attorney General William Barr later this month, but Bates said no recommendations can be submitted until the panel remedies the legal violations," Politico reported.
A Fox News correspondent grilled White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany over President Donald Trump's refusal to disavow white supremacists.
The president demurred when asked to do so during the first presidential debate, and continued to equivocate when pressed again afterward, and White House correspondent John Roberts asked the press secretary to disavow those hate groups.
"I would like to ask you for a definitive and declarative statement without ambiguity or deflection, as the person who speaks for the president, does the president denounce white supremacists?" Roberts asked during Thursday's briefing.