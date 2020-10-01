WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen pranks Pence in upcoming ‘Borat’ sequel

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen pranked Vice President Mike Pence as part of a bit in his forthcoming sequel to the 2006 film “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”

The long-rumored comedy will premier Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime Video, and features a scene filmed at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference held back in February, just before the coronavirus lockdowns, reported The Daily Beast.

A trailer for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan” shows Baron Cohen dressed as President Donald Trump at CPAC, where he interrupts Pence to offer his character’s daughter.

“Michael Pennis,” Baron Cohen says, with the young woman flung over his shoulder, “I brought a girl for you!”

The trailer shows Pence look his way, and conservative media outlets covered the stunt when it happened, but without realizing who was wearing the Trump costume.

“Less than 10 minutes into the vice president’s remarks,” The Daily Caller reported, “a protester dressed like the president stood up near the front of the audience and began yelling about Trump and ‘white supremacy.’”